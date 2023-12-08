The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2023 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.

NOTE: Some selections included in the lists below were presented regionally.

Scene from Purlie Victoroius

Jess Green

Love

A Doll’s House

How to Defend Yourself

Primary Trust

The Comeuppance

Just for Us

Infinite Life

Purlie Victorious

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Sondheim: Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Here We Are

Scene from Merrily We Roll Along

Sara Holdren

School Pictures

Infinite Life

Stereophonic

Merrily We Roll Along

Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It’s That Time of the Month

Waiting for Godot

Translations

Purlie Victorious

Prometheus Firebringer

DruidO’Casey

Jackson McHenry

Stereophonic

Merrily We Roll Along

The Comeuppance

Infinite Life

The Light in the Piazza

Wet Brain

Primary Trust

Fagtasia: Wicked

How to Defend Yourself

The Trees

Scene from Prima Facie

Wall Street Journal

Charles Isherwood

Infinite Life

Uncle Vanya

The Seagull/Woodstock NY

Endgame

Swing State

Prima Facie

Purlie Victorious

Days of Wine and Roses

Here Lies Love

Merrily We Roll Along

Spamalot

Scene from Sweeney Todd

A Doll's House

A Little Life

A Streetcar Named Desire

Downstate

Guys & Dolls

Here Lies Love

Here We Are

Just For Us

Merrily We Roll Along

Oliver!

Parade

Phaedra

Purlie Victorious

Stereophonic

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

The Doctor

The Effect

Vanya

Scene from Spamalot

Peter Marks

King Lear

Stereophonic

Merrily We Roll Along

Guys and Dolls

Sunset Boulevard

Monty Python’s Spamalot

English

Operation Mincemeat

Ragtime

Angels in America: Millennium Approaches

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

