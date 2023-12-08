The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year

Which Broadway (and off-Broadway) shows were the best of 2023? Find out!

By: Dec. 08, 2023

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2023 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.

Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

NOTE: Some selections included in the lists below were presented regionally.

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Scene from Purlie Victoroius

New York Times

Jess Green

Love
A Doll’s House
How to Defend Yourself
Primary Trust
The Comeuppance
Just for Us
Infinite Life
Purlie Victorious 
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Stereophonic
Sondheim: Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Here We Are

Read the full list.

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Scene from Merrily We Roll Along

Vulture

Sara Holdren

School Pictures
Infinite Life
Stereophonic
Merrily We Roll Along
Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It’s That Time of the Month
Waiting for Godot
Translations
Purlie Victorious
Prometheus Firebringer
DruidO’Casey

Jackson McHenry

Stereophonic
Merrily We Roll Along
The Comeuppance
Infinite Life
The Light in the Piazza
Wet Brain
Primary Trust
Fagtasia: Wicked
How to Defend Yourself
The Trees

Read the full lists.

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Scene from Prima Facie

Wall Street Journal

Charles Isherwood

Infinite Life
Uncle Vanya
The Seagull/Woodstock NY
Endgame
Swing State
Prima Facie
Purlie Victorious
Days of Wine and Roses
Here Lies Love
Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot

Read the full list.

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Scene from Sweeney Todd

Town & Country

A Doll's House
A Little Life
A Streetcar Named Desire
Downstate
Guys & Dolls
Here Lies Love
Here We Are
Just For Us
Merrily We Roll Along
Oliver!
Parade
Phaedra
Purlie Victorious
Stereophonic
Sunset Boulevard
Sweeney Todd
The Doctor
The Effect
Vanya

Read the full list.

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Scene from Spamalot

Washington Post

Peter Marks

King Lear
Stereophonic
Merrily We Roll Along
Guys and Dolls
Sunset Boulevard
Monty Python’s Spamalot
English
Operation Mincemeat
Ragtime
Angels in America: Millennium Approaches
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Read the full list.



