Broadway Streaming Guide: Holiday Edition- Where to Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas & More New Releases!

As we welcome the most wonderful time of the year, Broadway fans will have much to be joyful about as dozens of Broadway stars appear in holiday films throughout the season. From Annie Live to Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, see which musical theatre stars will be popping up in new holiday films and specials.

Check out our complete guide on where and when to watch your favorite Broadway stars in holiday films and specials this season!

Television

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (November 26, NBC & CBS)

The holiday season will kick off with the annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE as the Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked perform on NBC's special coverage. Also tune in for performances from NBC's upcoming Annie Live! Kristin Chenoweth, the cast of Girls5Eva, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, and The Radio City Rockettes.

CBS will also present their own coverage of the parade, featuring performances from the Broadway casts of Waitress and Chicago.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around Special (December 1, NBC)

Kelly Clarkson will be celebrating the release of her new Christmas album with special performances by future Wicked star Ariana Grande and Hamilton Tony-winner Leslie Odom, Jr.

Annie LIVE! (December 2, NBC)

The classic musical comes to television starring an all-star cast, including Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, Harry Connick Jr., and Celina Smith.

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune (November 26, Lifetime)

Tony-nominee Norm Lewis joins Reba McEntire for this new holiday feature following a woman having to reunite with her ex-husband to put on a holiday charity concert.

The Black Pack: We Three Kings (November 29, The CW)

Broadway alums Taye Diggs and Jordin Sparks appear in this holiday variety special including several new music, comedy, and dance performances.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (December 2, VH1)

Tony-nominee Krysta Rodriguez joins RuPaul and Head Over Heels alum Peppermint for this new holiday film about a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed town to dig up a story.

A Christmas Dance Reunion (December 3, Lifetime)

Former High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite for this new Christmas film about former dance partners who are suddenly reunited.

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (December 4, Comedy Central)

Ana Gasteyer and Cheynne Jackson in this film following a determined real estate agent as they go from New York City to a small town to buy the small Clüsterfünke Inn in order to transform it into a mega-resort. After talking with the owners, she meets their nephew and sparks begin to fly.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree (December 25, Lifetime)

Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown stars in this new film about a romance novelist who meets a handsome author at a holiday writer's retreat. He convinces her that in order to write about love, she must first experience it.

Streaming

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony (Now streaming, PBS)

Legendary singer Sarah Brightman presents her first Christmas special, singing holiday classics and other fan favorites with special guest Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Now streaming, Netflix)

Broadway alum and tick, tick...BOOM! standout Vanessa Hudgens returns for the third installment of her popular Christmas franchise.

8-Bit Christmas (Now streaming, HBO Max)

Neil Patrick Harris stars in this holiday film as he details his childhood mission to receive the latest and greatest toy from Nintendo for Christmas.

Christmas Deja Vu (November 25, BET+)

Former Dreamgirls Amber Riley and Loretta Devine unite for this new holiday film as an angel grants a wish to a woman who wants to be a singer but hates Christmas.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (December 1, Roku)

The cast of the beloved musical television series, including Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and Bernadette Peters, will reunite for this new holiday spectacular that picks up just as the series left off.

Single All the Way (December 2, Netflix)

Michael Urie stars in this new Netflix rom-com as he convinces his best friend to come HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with him to pretend to be his boyfriend. The film also stars Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Collidge.

It's a Wonderful Life (December 5, Zoom)

The highly-anticipated virtual table to of "It's a Wonderful Life" will benefit the Ed Answer Family Center. Broadway stars Mandy, Jean Smart, and Ed Harris will join Kathy Bates, Jason Sudeikis, Phil Lamarr, George Wendt, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Ron Funches, and Lou Diamond Phillips in the reading of the classic holiday film.

Housewives of the North Pole (December 9, Peacock)

Former Mean Girls star Kyle Selig is featured in this new holiday film about dueling Christmas decorators, featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.