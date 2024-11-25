The American Theatre Of Actors Revives DREAM ON, BARANSKY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dream On, Baransky returns to the The American Theatre of Actors for the holidays starting December 5. Tickets start at just $20 and are available online now or at the door!

This reality-bending story explores themes of love, fidelity, mental health, and more. We follow the main character, Jonathan Baranski, as he searches for relief from his anxiety-inducing love life. Baranski isn't just caught in a love triangle; it's more of a square... or maybe a pentagon!

This maze of a show is written by Rich Baron with music & lyrics by Dale Baron. The duo has presented their show at the ATA previously, hailing audience praise and securing their second three-week run!

Director Luana Seu brings a fresh vision to the show, tactfully delivering wistful dream scenes in tandem with poignant and relatable moments based in reality.

The cast includes Archie Colville, Julie Bausivoir, Genevieve Ngosa, Reese Villiger, Kaelin Phillips, Olivia Fairless, Justin Knapp,* Bea Corkhill, Hera Güneş Barlowe, Alisa Mironoff,* Andreas Ktorides, and Jadé Porciatti.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity

Tickets: start at just $20 and are available online now or at the door! American Theatre of Actors, is located at 314 W. 54th Street, NYC

Simultaneously involved with two women-feisty, single Lyla and strong-willed, married Suzie -Jonathan Baransky, despite an occasional anxiety attack, is navigating life with relative ease. Enter Jennifer, an old flame, laser focused on re-kindling their relationship. Suddenly, Jonathan finds himself overwhelmed by extreme stress. At the insistence of his psychiatrist, the zany Dr. Smithson, Jonathan undergoes a series of highly experimental, anti-anxiety treatments-"transported" into dream-like states, he encounters a cast of thought-provoking characters and an array of revelatory songs. Walking the tightrope between his complicated love life and a nerve-wracking fantasy world, Jonathan desperately seeks a lasting cure for his anxiety. Dream on, Baransky, dream on!