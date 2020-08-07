The Alternative Theater Company Announces the Cast of BELIEVEABILITY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The third set of these free readings will take place: August 30, 2020 at 7:00pm on Facebook.

The Alternative Theater Company presents BELIEVEABILITY, the August 30th Third Virtual Reading in a series of 10-minute original plays that explore the subject of faith, "in your face plays for these in your face kind of days."

The Alternative Theater Company is excited to announce a diverse talented cast for its third virtual Live-streaming event presenting its BelieveAbility semi-finalists, a benefit for the company and The Actors Fund.

The third set of these FREE readings in the series will take place: SUNDAY AUGUST 30TH, 2020 at 7:00pm on FACEBOOK which will be live-streaming here: https://www.facebook.com/events/843512802851837/.

For those without Facebook access, contact BelieveAbility.Info to make arrangements.

Plays include:

LAND OF CAAMAN by Susan Jackson which explores the relationships of Basil Carter, an African American caregiver(Laura E. Johnston) and 7th Day Adventist, and Sarah Camaan, (Alyssa Simon) the lesbian daughter of Basil's recently deceased patient. Conflict arises when Sarah and her wife Terry(Susan McDonald) bring their San Francisco awareness to this small town. Can the gaps of race, privilege and values be bridged by kindness, faith or understanding?

GOING VIRAL by Russell Nichols, directed by Judy Dodd: "Parannoyed Humanoid", a Vlogger personality (Melvin Huffnagle) hosts a live conspiracy show, amidst the height of the CoronaVirus, with incoming calls from a bohemian mythology junkie (Erinn Holmes), a sexually frustrated film buff (Miguel Alejandro Fana), and a biblically inclined avenger(Latonna Phipps). In this satirical short, Russell explores how our preconceived biases can shape who we choose to believe or discredit,and to what consequences?

The other plays are:

THE ACCOUNTANT by Elana Basova, directed by Celine Havard, RELIGIONISTAS by Faith de Savigné, directed by Michael Susko, ONLY ANGELS HAVE WINGS by Lawrence DuKore, directed by Jean Tait, JESUS, HITLER AND JFK by Lezley Steele, directed by Celine Havard and SIX FEET APART by Frances Rorke, directed by Drucie McDaniel.

Rounding out the cast are: Florence Pape, Peter Hadres, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Janel Koloski, Andy Young. Katy Pinke, Russ Cusick, Jake Lesh, Connor Bond, Samantha Wendorf, Logann Grayce and Broghanne Jessamine

As a Benefit to raise funds for TATCO and The Actors Fund optional tax deductible donations are being accepted to support actors. To donate to the Actor's Fund on behalf of this event http://actorsfund.org/BelieveAbility

For More information: BelieveAbility.Info or https://www.facebook.com/events/843512802851837/

TalkBack following the reading.

The BelieveAbility series is to culminate in an Off-Broadway Showcase Production in the Winter 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You