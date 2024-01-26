The Adelphi Orchestra Performs The Musical Nomads

The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 70th consecutive season, "Music for All," with "The Musical Nomads." Under the baton of Maestro Kyunghun Kim, audiences will experience a captivating program featuring the timeless works of Ravel, Stravinsky, and Schumann.

The concert program will showcase the following masterpieces:

Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Ravel: Tzigane, Op. 4 featuring violinist Hyerin Ella Eom

Schumann: Symphony No 3. "The Rhenish"

Mark your calendars for this remarkable musical experience, taking place at two prestigious venues:

Friday, March 8, 7:30 PM

Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

10-10 20th St, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Saturday, March 9, 2:00 PM

Broadway Presbyterian Church

601 W 114th St, New York, NY 10025

For those unable to attend in person, the March 8th concert will be available via live-stream.

The March 8th performance is made possible through a generous grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and cosponsored by the Borough of Fair Lawn.