The Actors Fund Virtual Gala Honors Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Tonight

The Actors Fund will hold its first-ever Virtual Gala tonight, November 2, 2020 at 7:00pm ET. The evening will celebrate The Actors Fund and the 35th anniversary of Career Transition For Dancers, a program of The Fund.

The gala will also honor Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, and business owner Sarah Jessica Parker; founding member and Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem Virginia Johnson; Tony Award-winning actor and Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell; Academy Award-winning producer, co-owner of the New York Football Giants, and philanthropist Steve Tisch; and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) President Richard L. Trumka as they receive The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

The virtual event begins at 7 pm ET and will include special tribute performances by artists to be announced. Guests will join together online to support The Actors Fund's services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $16 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 13,500 people in need.

"It's fitting that we recognize Matthew, Sarah Jessica, Virginia, Steve and Richard-each accomplished leaders in their fields who reflect the excellence we strive for in all of our services," said Joseph P. Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund. "In addition, we're proud to celebrate 35 years of Career Transition For Dancers and all of our services to the dance community, and to recognize the incredible Brian Stokes Mitchell for his 16-year-run as our Chairman. Stokes's spirit of generosity and collaboration, and his inspired leadership continue to ensure that our services respond to the entertainment community's needs, and remain true to our mission of supporting a life in the arts."

Virtual tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500 and include access to a private link for the evening's gala tributes and entertainment. To host a virtual table and for sponsorships, call 212.627.1000 or email actorsfund@resevt.com. For more information and updates, visit actorsfund.org/Gala2020.

