The Actors Fund Releases Statement on Coronavirus Precautions and Services

The Actors Fund has released a statement with services and guidelines for theatre professionals during the current Covid-19 outbreak:

"As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves, The Actors Fund is continually evaluating how we can best promote the health and safety of our community while still providing access to our services.



We value the opportunity to bring people together to learn and grow. But with everyone's health and safety in mind, it's become necessary to close our Los Angeles, Chicago and New York offices and temporarily transition our in-person program offerings to online and phone meetings only for the coming weeks.



You can visit our website to sign up for online seminars on career enrichment, financial wellness, health insurance, affordable housing and more.



Call us for help of you need it.

Los Angeles: 323.933.9244 ext. 455

Chicago: 312.372.0989

New York City: 212.221.7300 ext. 119



We will continue to monitor public health advisories and keep you informed of updates.



Below are some best practices and precautions you can take to help prevent transmission and slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)-the same ones recommended to prevent seasonal flu.



Precautions:

Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly and often for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact-meaning within about six feet-with people who have a cough or other respiratory symptoms.

Healthy people do not need to routinely wear face masks to prevent infection, but use a mask if you are caring for someone who is ill.

Get the flu vaccine. Older people should also consider getting vaccinated against pneumonia.

If you feel ill:

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your bent elbow, and immediately dispose of tissues in the trash.

Avoid close contact with others including handshakes and hugging.

Stay home if you are sick.

If you think you may have been exposed to Coronavirus, contact a health care provider promptly if you develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

Before you go to a clinic or hospital, call ahead so the staff can take appropriate precautions.

Wearing a face mask can stop the spread of droplets that can transmit the virus to others.

For additional information or updates on developments and recommended safety precautions, visit the websites for the CDC and World Health Organization."





