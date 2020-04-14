The Actors Fund Receives 10,000+ Aid Requests; Raises $14 Million for Relief
Various relief efforts have raised $14 million for The Actors Fund, which has received more than 10,000 financial assistance requests since nationwide shutdowns began March 13.
As of Monday, The fund has provided nearly $4 million dollars to over 3,000 individuals in need. According to a recap of relief efforts so far, the funds raised are still 30% short of the estimated $20 million necessary to support the emergency assistance fund short term.
Applications for assistance are up exponentially, with TAF screening upwards of 200 applications daily, up from 60-70 per week pre-pandemic.
Major contributions to the relief effort have been raised by the Broadway community including the Rosie O'Donnell Show benefit concert, the online Humpdays with Hampshire series featuring Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire, the daily Stars in the House series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and the Broadway Jackbox game series hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman.
Read the full story at Deadline.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)