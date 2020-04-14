The Actors Fund Receives 10,000+ Aid Requests; Raises $14 Million for Relief

Various relief efforts have raised $14 million for The Actors Fund, which has received more than 10,000 financial assistance requests since nationwide shutdowns began March 13.

As of Monday, The fund has provided nearly $4 million dollars to over 3,000 individuals in need. According to a recap of relief efforts so far, the funds raised are still 30% short of the estimated $20 million necessary to support the emergency assistance fund short term.

Applications for assistance are up exponentially, with TAF screening upwards of 200 applications daily, up from 60-70 per week pre-pandemic.

Major contributions to the relief effort have been raised by the Broadway community including the Rosie O'Donnell Show benefit concert, the online Humpdays with Hampshire series featuring Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire, the daily Stars in the House series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and the Broadway Jackbox game series hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman.

Read the full story at Deadline.





