The ALS Association Greater New York Announce Virtual Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala
The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter will host their Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala on Monday, November 9th, at 7:00PM.
The virtual celebration will recognize former Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and mark the 25th Anniversary of his record-breaking game when he surpassed Lou Gehrig's consecutive game streak.
Proceeds from the event will allow The Greater New York Chapter to fund research initiatives and provide quality support and services for people with ALS and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Gala Co-chairs include Tom Carroll, Dorine Gordon, Alan Griffith, Jeffrey Loria, David Lubars, Allen Popowitz and Leonard Tow.
As one of The ALS Association's leading chapters, The Greater New York Chapter serves people living with ALS and their families throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and North & Central New Jersey. The Greater New York Chapter plays a major role in promoting The ALS Association's mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. http://www.als-ny.org/
For additional information and tickets, please visit www.LouGehrig.GiveSmart.com.
