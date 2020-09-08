The 9th Annual MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS Tradition Returns Virtually This Fall

This year's theme is the Langston Hughes poem, "Harlem Night Song".

This year's theme is the Langston Hughes poem, "Harlem Night Song" Through distribution of "make-your-own" lantern kits, plus video tutorials and virtual workshops, the public will collectively illuminate the night with their one-of-a-kind lanterns, connecting to the spirit of Harlem.



September 17-19

"Create your own lantern at home" kits will be distributed to registrants

at a socially-distanced pick-up location outside of Miller Theatre.



Monday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.

Watch the Video Celebration!

Tune in to morningside-lights.com to watch the live premiere

that includes user-generated content of the lantern-making process.



Sign up at morningside-lights.com

Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre: "I believe that art has the power to heal and bring communities together, and no project illustrates this more than the beloved tradition of Morningside Lights. This year we bring people together virtually for hands-on art making, facilitating community among participants in a time when togetherness is hard to achieve. Through the words of Langston Hughes in his poem Harlem Night Song, we celebrate the neighborhood roots of this project and illuminate virtually the magic and creativity of our community. I hope you join us."

The favorite neighborhood tradition MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS, presented by the Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre at Columbia University, returns virtually this year with Harlem Night Song, inspired by Langston Hughes' 1926 poem. Ever since Morningside Lights first set off through Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan nine years ago, the core mission has been to bring people together in a shared act of artistic expression. And while this year's events are virtual, the common bond remains the same, and the results are expected to be just as awe-inspiring.



The Morningside Lights community will digitally contribute their assembled text, images, and voices to create a shared work of art, allowing their lanterns to illuminate Hughes' poem and embody its spirit of togetherness in dark times.



A limited number of "create your own lantern at home" kits will be made available to the general public, with reservations required on morningside-lights.com. Kits will be distributed to registrants at a socially-distanced pick-up location outside of Miller Theatre (Broadway at 116th Street) on September 17, 18, and 19. Kit recipients will be assisted in the creation of their lantern through a video tutorial with Processional Arts Workshop, and will have access to virtual workshops to build their lanterns with the rest of the community via Zoom.



There are two additional ways to participate in this year's Morningside Lights: Build a mini lantern (aka nano-lantern) with materials likely found in one's home (details will be announced September 26); or submit one's recitation of the poem, Harlem Night Song.



All participants are encouraged to share photo and video of their experience and progress, culminating in a video celebration on Monday, October 26 at 7PM that will feature all of the shared content in a single captivating film.



Information and kit reservations are available at www.morningside-lights.com.

