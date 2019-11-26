The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!

These will keep you FA LA LA LA LA-ing all season long!

Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday albums from your favorite artists to put under the tree. Check out a full list of 2019 holiday albums from Broadway best and brightest!

Idina Menzel

Christmas: A Season of Love

Tony award winning actress and singer Idina Menzel just released a brand-new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love. The album coincides with her starring role in Disney's Frozen 2.

Produced by veteran A&R legend Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, The Pussycat Dolls, Keyshia Cole, Vanessa Carlton, Fantasia), the album features Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina's husband, Aaron Lohr. Christmas: A Season of Love sparkles with big-band energy, swinging holiday classics and brand-new original songs that will surely live on as part of the holiday season for years to come.

Frozen 2

Motion Picture Soundtrack

Walt Disney Animation Studios' feature film "Frozen 2" features a stunning soundtrack, including original songs from Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, original score by Grammy nominee Christophe Beck, and end-credit artists Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer.

The Academy Award-winning team behind "Frozen" is back: "Frozen 2" is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee; Peter Del Vecho produces, and Lee penned the screenplay with story by Lee, Buck, Marc Smith, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez. "The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of 'Frozen,'" said Buck. "We couldn't imagine building 'Frozen 2' without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story."

Lea Michele

Christmas in the City

Acclaimed actress, singer and author Lea Michele just released Christmas in The City- an 11-track holiday collection inspired by the singer's fond memories of growing up in New York City. Reuniting with Glee songwriters/producers Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, the album features timeless hits like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" as well as star-studded collaborators handpicked by Lea, including fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff and Broadway favorite Cynthia Erivo.

On his debut Christmas album, comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow puts his signature twist on holiday classics and premieres a brand-new Christmas song (the title track) with music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns) and lyrics by Randy Rainbow and Shaiman. Backed by a swingin' band and exciting new musical arrangements byJesse Kissel (Chicago, The Visit, Randy Rainbow Live), Randy is joined by special guests Alan Cumming, Kathy Griffin, Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft, and even the President of the United States... sort of.

Carols for a Cure: Volume 21

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

John Barrowman

A Fabulous Christmas

Entertainer and presenter John Barrowman will release his first album on Decca Records: 'A Fabulous Christmas'. The album, released on 6th December 2019, features all your festive classics including, 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town', 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' & 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. John will also be joined by some famous faces on brand-new duet tracks, to be revealed soon.

Ana Gasteyer is sweetening up the Holidays with her new holiday album, Sugar & Booze. The collection of festive seasonal songs, classic and original, offer a swinging nod to the vintage holidays of yore with a modern touch and plenty of style.

The 15-track album was produced by New York's Downtown nightclub supernova Julian Fleisher and features original songs written by Gasteyer, such as the modern nostalgic title track "Sugar & Booze" and the cheeky, woke original song with a retro-Cuban beat, "Secret Santa" featuring Maya Rudolph. In addition, the album features such classics like "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let it Snow."

A Vintage Broadway Christmas

Stage Door present 'A Vintage Broadway Christmas', a unique album of festive showtunes and yuletide favorites as sung by Broadway's stars of yesteryear. A pageant of yuletide nostalgia, this bespoke collection embraces the bygone Christmases of the 1950s and 60s. Presented as a Deluxe 2CD set, the album includes seasonal selections from the Broadway musicals 'Subways Are For Sleeping', 'Greenwillow', 'Irma La Douce, 'Song Of Norway', 'Call Me Mister' and 'Babes In Toyland'. The collection boasts a glittering array of Broadway stars performing festive material from carols and holiday classics to novelty Christmas numbers, many of which make their debut on CD. Featured performers include Mary Martin, Joel Grey, Barbara Cook, John Raitt, Elaine Stritch, Leslie Uggams, Sally Ann Howes, William Tabbert, Eartha Kitt, Mimi Hines, Dorothy Collins and many more. Give the gift of showtunes this Christmas with 'A Vintage Broadway Christmas', the perfect stocking filler for the musical theatre enthusiast!

Christmas at Birdland

Christmas at Birdland featuring Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso and Klea Blackhurst, is the first release on Club44 Records, a new label which aims to highlight the Broadway, cabaret and jazz genres and provide a home for artists who represent this timeless music. Drawing on their individual strengths, the production team of Billy Stritch and Wayne Haun bring the best of New York and Nashville together in this landmark recording.

Billy, Jim and Klea each bring unique talents to the table making this trio unstoppable. When joined with the stellar musicianship of bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Daniel Glass, everything you want in a holiday performance is present: musicality, versatility, familiarity and fun.

