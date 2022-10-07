The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards Postponed, With New Date & Name to be Announced

The producers of the 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards have announced that this year's in-person ceremony, originally scheduled to take place at the Apollo Theater on October 10, 2022, has been postponed and that both a new date and a new name for the awards will be announced in the coming months.



The Antonyo Awards were launched in 2020 to highlight the achievements and successes of Black theatre artists on and off the Broadway stage.



The ambitious timeline set for the production did not leave ample time for fundraising, creative development and community engagement. Postponement will allow time for the show to not only further develop and garner support but also to regroup and rebrand itself. The Awards Formerly Known as the Antonyos will solicit the support of the entire theatre community in the renaming effort.



On October 10, voting will open at antonyoawards.com for the entire community to vote for winners in 29 competitive categories. Winners will be presented in a streaming event which will be held on a date to be announced.