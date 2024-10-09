The 14th Street Y To Present Aaron Lazar's THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m., the 14th Street Y will present celebrated TV and film actor and Broadway star Aaron Lazar in The Impossible Dream, an unforgettable evening of song, story, and conversation as he shares his transformational experience of finding hope and resilience.

Twenty-four years ago, Aaron achieved his impossible dream of becoming a successful Broadway actor. Three years ago, after being diagnosed with ALS, he began to re-architect his life to achieve a new impossible dream: healing in the face of tremendous adversity. In The Impossible Dream, Aaron shares insights into the importance of a positive mindset, living in the present moment, and creating a purpose-driven life through indefatigable courage, trust, and patience. Aaron empowers and impacts audiences with inspiring passion and grace through this musical journey of healing.

“Community has been such an important part of my healing journey,” shared Lazar. “I look forward to sharing my story with 14Y's downtown community and enjoying a heartfelt, inspiring evening with new friends.”

“As a downtown convening space for arts, ideas, and thought-provoking conversations, we're thrilled to welcome Aaron Lazar to 14Y,” said Alexis Offen, Executive Director of the 14th Street Y. “Aaron is a profoundly talented artist whose powerful and inspiring story will resonate with many members of our community.”

The Impossible Dream will be followed by a Q&A, moderated by The Athletic's David Perpich.

ABOUT THE PERFORMER:

Aaron Lazar is a SAG Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee who has starred in 11 Broadway productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Tale of Two Cities, Impressionism, The Last Ship, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables; and The Light in the Piazza. On film and television, Aaron can be seen wearing hot dog fingers in the Daniels' Academy Award winning film Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Season 5 of Yellowstone. As a singer, Aaron has been a guest artist with some of the world's top symphonies, including The New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, The Boston Pops, The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at Masada, The English National Opera Orchestra, and The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Aaron has since become a prominent advocate and keynote speaker on adversity as a catalyst to change and healing and the spiritual mindset of health. His debut album, Impossible Dream, is a collection of inspiring duets featuring 50+ Broadway stars on the title track, now streaming everywhere. www.aaronlazar.com

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

David Perpich is the Publisher of The Athletic, a leading sports journalism product for fans to follow their favorite teams and leagues. The Athletic is a subsidiary of The New York Times Company. David joined The New York Times in 2010 to oversee the launch of the digital subscription business. He subsequently helped create or acquire, and then led, The New York Times' non-news portfolio of products: NYT Cooking, NYT Games including Wordle, NYT Audio, Wirecutter, and The Athletic. Additionally, David has been a director on the board of The New York Times Company since 2019 and has served on the board of The Fresh Air Fund since 2014.