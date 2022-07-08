Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars Concert Is Set To Perform At The Town Hall This Month

Secure tickets for the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Jul. 8, 2022  

The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert will be taking place at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, and is the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country.

Twenty-two up and coming students from prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Berklee Conservatory, Brooklyn College, Circle in the Square Theater School, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Ithaca College, Northwestern University, NYU's Tisch & Steinhardt divisions, and more will be participating in the evening,

Broadway's Rising Stars concert was created by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall who will once again write, direct, and host the show. The show's vocal coach is Bill Daugherty (Daugherty & Field) who's voice students have included Bobby Steggert, Matthew Morrison, and Ali Stroker. For the 13th year, the Musical Director is John Fischer, and the evening is choreographed by Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea).

"One of Town Hall's missions is to educate the next generation through the arts and we are proud of our continued commitment of producing this concert each year," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya.

"I am incredibly excited to put these amazingly talented performers on The Town Hall stage for all to see," said Scott Siegel. "This is the most exciting concert event, every year, and the reason is clear: the performers are in what they all refer to as the most important concert of their lives in the country's only national showcase."

Former Broadway Rising Stars include Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Ali Stroker (Tony Award Winner for Oklahoma!), Kyle Scatliffe (Olivier Nominee for The Scottsboro Boys), Jason Gotay (Bring it On), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), Michael F. Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Pepe Nufrio (National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar), Pedro Coppeti (Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Brazil).

Of special note: 3 Rising Stars were in the opening night cast of Hamilton, 3 Rising Stars were in the opening night cast of Beautiful: The Musical, and Rising Stars have performed on Broadway and national tours of Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde, Hair, and The Color Purple to name a few.

Tickets for Broadway's Rising Stars are $27-$42. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. Broadway's Rising Stars was created for The Town Hall and is presented as part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 100 years. A group of Suffragists' fight for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.


Town Hall is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.



