Tessa Thompson, Ms. Rachel and More Join RISE UP, SING OUT: A CONCERT FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT

The Committee for the First Amendment's “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment,” has completely sold out. Hosted at The Town Hall in New York City and live-streamed across the country, the concert serves as a celebration of our freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, as authoritarians in government are trying to take them away.

The Committee also announced that Tessa Thompson, Rachel Accurso (Ms. Rachel), Songs In The Key Of Resistance and The Peace Poets will join the legendary lineup tonight, which includes additional performances and appearances by Bette Midler, Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts, Lily Gladstone, Patti Smith, and more.

Driven by public and private watch parties all across the country – organized in partnership with Indivisible, The No Kings Coalition and more – June 14 is set to be a powerful moment of unity, bringing people together of all political leanings and backgrounds to build collective power and stand for our First Amendment rights. As of today, 42,000+ people are signed up to watch the event via livestream, with over 2000 folks signed up to host private and public gatherings across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The full lineup includes Rev. Adriene Thorne, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jenn Colella, Joy Reid, Kayla Davion, Hussein Rashid, LaTosha Brown, Maggie Tokudo-Hall, Peppermint, Rabbi Rachel Timoner, Rufus Wainwright, Sam Helmick, Sasha Allen, Wilson Cruz, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Rude Mechanical Orchestra, and Singing Resistance NY & MN.

Those interested in tuning into the livestream can learn more at www.riseupsingout.com. All proceeds from the event will go to support the work of the Committee for the First Amendment.