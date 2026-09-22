Terry Fator to Release Novel 'MARLEY', Reimagining A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Everyone knows A Christmas Carol. We know Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the three Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. But what about Jacob Marley? That question is at the heart of Marley, the first novel from world-renowned entertainer Terry Fator, who is adding author to his remarkable list of accomplishments.

Fator's Marley, co-written with acclaimed writer Jon Macks, turns Charles Dickens' timeless Christmas classic on its head, telling the story through the eyes of Scrooge's long-dead business partner, the man shackled in eternal torment, forced to watch as his only friend descends ever deeper into cold-hearted misery. Marley will be released on November 24, 2026, and will be available online and in stores by Rare Bird/Unnamed Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Pre-orders are available now at: Simon & Schuster | Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Books-A-Million | Bookshop | Hudson Booksellers | Target | Walmart

A lifelong fan of Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol is also Terry Fator's favorite book as well as movie, making Marley a particularly personal creative journey for the legendary entertainer.

Some books have sequels. Others have prequels or become part of a series. But a very select few classics inspire a completely new telling of a great story from an entirely different and unique perspective. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz gave birth to Gregory Maguire's Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn led to Percival Everett's acclaimed James. And now, Marley revisits Dickens' beloved Christmas tale through the one character who set everything in motion.

Marley begins with the moment of Jacob Marley's death and follows his incredible post-life journey. After being condemned to eternal torment, Marley is forced to watch helplessly as Scrooge becomes increasingly consumed by greed, loneliness and misery. But when Marley is granted one impossible chance to intervene, he must somehow awaken Scrooge before it is too late or doom them both to the same grim fate.

Blending sharp humor, rich heart, playful fantasy and surprising supernatural twists, Marley expands the world of Dickens with a memorable cast of celestial beings, unlikely allies and extraordinary wonders that exist just beyond the boundaries of the original story.

The result is a fresh and immersive companion to one of the greatest Christmas stories ever written, inviting readers to experience the magic of A Christmas Carol all over again, this time through the eyes of the man who knows Scrooge best.

Witty, warm and filled with the timeless themes of redemption, friendship and second chances, Marley offers readers a new way to experience a story that has captivated generations.

“Everyone knows Scrooge's story, but I always wondered about Marley,” said Fator. “What happened to him? Why was he condemned to wander the earth in chains? And what was really happening to Marley while Scrooge was becoming the man we all know? Those questions fascinated me, and because A Christmas Carol has always been my favorite movie, the idea of telling Marley's story became something I couldn't let go of.”

“What immediately excited us about Marley was that Terry and Jon weren't simply retelling A Christmas Carol, they found a genuinely compelling way into a world readers already know and love,” said Tyson Cornell, Publisher of Rare Bird Books. “It has the atmosphere and spirit readers want from a great Christmas story, but also humor, imagination, and a point of view entirely its own. We believe Marley has the potential to become the kind of book readers rediscover and share each holiday season.”

“The best reimaginings of classic stories make us wonder why we never thought to ask certain questions in the first place. Marley begins with one of those irresistible questions: What happened to Jacob Marley, and what brought him back to Scrooge that Christmas Eve?” added Chris Heiser, Publisher of Unnamed Press. “Terry and Jon take that opening and build something surprising, funny, moving, and ultimately very human around it.”

For Fator, becoming an author represents a natural new chapter in a career built around imagination, storytelling and bringing unforgettable characters to life.

After winning Season 2 of NBC's America's Got Talent in 2007, Fator launched one of the longest-running and most celebrated entertainment careers in Las Vegas history. He has headlined at three major Las Vegas casinos and captivated millions of fans with his extraordinary vocal talent, comedy, impressions and unforgettable cast of puppet characters.

A master storyteller onstage, Fator now brings that same imagination to the printed page.

“I've spent my entire career creating characters and telling stories,” Fator said. “With Marley, I get to invite people into a world they think they already know and show them something they've never seen before.”

While there have been countless versions of A Christmas Carol on stage, in film and on television, there has never been anything quite like Marley. This holiday season, readers can step into the shadows with the man who set Scrooge's story in motion and finally discover the untold story of Jacob Marley.

The spirit of giving that lies at the heart of A Christmas Carol also extends beyond the pages of Marley. As a philanthropist and longtime supporter of charitable causes through the Terry Fator Foundation, Fator will donate a portion of his personal proceeds from Marley to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. This nationally recognized center for children battling cancer and rare diseases, is dedicated to advancing the treatment and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical expertise, cutting-edge research, and innovative approaches.

About Terry Fator

Terry Fator is a world-renowned entertainer, ventriloquist, comedian, impressionist, singer and author. After winning Season 2 of America's Got Talent in 2007, he launched one of the longest-running and most celebrated entertainment careers in Las Vegas history, headlining at three major casinos and captivating millions of fans with his extraordinary vocal talent, razor-sharp comedy and unforgettable cast of puppet characters.

A master storyteller both onstage and now on the page, Fator has built a career bringing unforgettable characters to life and forging powerful connections with audiences around the world. With Marley, his first novel, he channels that same imagination into a richly atmospheric reimagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, exploring the untold story of Jacob Marley.

When he's not writing or performing, Fator enjoys spending time with his family, dreaming up new characters and finding inspiration in the quiet moments that often spark his biggest ideas. He lives in Las Vegas with his wife and continues to surprise audiences on concert stages and at performing arts centers across America and around the world.

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