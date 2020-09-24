Telly Leung, George Takei and More From ALLEGIANCE to Reunite for HIKING THE DIVIDE TO UNITE Streaming Event
e2e Treks - Hiking the Divide to Unite presents How History, Location and Adversity Inform, Inspire and Influence Theatre” on Monday, September 28 at 8pm ET.
e2e Treks - Hiking the Divide to Unite, a group bringing access and awareness of climate and culture through documentaries, podcasts and showcases of artists and Native communities, has announced a special streaming event benefitting The Actors Fund, "How History, Location and Adversity Inform, Inspire and Influence Theatre" with various cast and creative team members of Broadway's Allegiance, on Monday, September 28 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.
"How History, Location and Adversity Inform, Inspire and Influence Theatre," will be hosted by Mark Montague and Gary Adamsen of e2e Treks and will feature an Allegiance reunion with performers Telly Leung, George Takei, and Ellie Wang, music and lyrics co-author Jay Kuo, co-author and producer Lorenzo Thione, and producer Joey Monda.
Allegiance was based upon George Takei's personal experience as a child when his family was forced to live in the stables of Santa Anita Park before being sent to the Rohwer Relocation Center (internment camp) in Rohwer, Arkansas. Takei has written a New York Times best-selling graphic novel, They Called Us Enemy, a stunning memoir recounting his childhood imprisoned within an American concentration camp during World War II.
Hiking The Divide To Unite will be a 10-part series documentary capturing e2e Treks' almost 1,000-mile extreme hike down the Continental Divide Trail which began in August 2020 and will complete in October 2020. On the trail, the group will document the natural beauty while focusing on the Native people, communities, and rich history represented by the areas through which they will travel. By relaying these stories, e2e Treks hopes to provide a platform of positive inspiration for all creatives in the arts during this "pandemic shutdown". The team will be hiking near Heart Mountain Internment Camp, part of the historical inspiration for Allegiance, when the event is live on September 28.
The link to this event will be posted on the e2e Treks website, www.e2etreks.com, and The Actors Fund Facebook Page.
