Telly Leung, Courtney Reed Join UNAPOLOGETICALLY ASIAN Digital Panel

Unapologetically Asian, a new movement aimed to celebrate Asian American stories, will host a "Broadway Kiki" Zoom panel on Saturday May 30th at 7pm ET. The panel will share stories around the quarantine, discuss the emerging Asisan American identity from their perspective, and what being "Unapologetically Asian" means to them.

Notable Broadway stars will participate in the conversation including Telly Leung (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, Allegiance), Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, In The Heights), and Francis Jue (Cambodian Rock Band, Soft Power). The panel will be moderated by Ariel Estrada, one of the organizers of Unapologetically Asian.

"We are honored to represent the stories of our fellow performers during this uncertain time in Broadway history," says Diane Phelan, Unapologetically Asian Co-Founder. "The support from our community has been overwhelming and we are happy to give back with this exciting panel of stars."

The "Broadway Kiki" also serves as the official launch of the Unapologetically Asian t-shirt line which is now available to purchase online. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF), an organization based in New York City.

"We want these shirts to be the 'uniform' for Asian American empowerment," says Phelan. "When you wear one, you feel a sense of confidence in yourself and your roots."

Unapologetically Asian is also partnering with cocktail collective Q Cocks which was recently launched by actor Hansel Tan. Attendees of "Broadway Kiki" who are based in New York City are encouraged to purchase a special "Unapologetically Asian" cocktail to drink during the panel. Q Cocks employs Broadway performers who are currently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of delivery tips will go directly to their employees.

The event is also presented by the Broadway Diversity Project and Tremendous Communications. A purchase of a Q Cocks cocktail or suggested $5 donation will guarantee admission to the event.

Register for "Broadway Kiki" on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unapologetically-asian-broadway-kiki-tickets-106010389930.

