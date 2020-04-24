Taylor Louderman Presents Virtual Musical Workshop PITCH IN

Tony-nominee Taylor Louderman, Hannah Kloepfer, and Nat Zegree present "PITCH IN" a new one-act STEM youth musical for all genders and flexible cast sizes.

In summer of 2019, Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree debuted a junior version of their show at the Ozark Actors Theater in Missouri. In spring of 2020 they were set to workshop a full-length version of Pitch In at STAGES St Louis but were forced to cancel due to COVID-19

"We realized pretty quickly that ours was by no means the only show to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus, and our hearts went out to all the students unable to perform the shows they've been working so hard on!" Kloepfer said.

And so the virtual workshops were born. With three sessions under their belts, Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree have met five dozen students from across the country (plus Canada and Costa Rica so far!) The next session begins April 29th (session full? you may email broadwaybeginnings@gmail.com to join the waitlist)

"This entire experience is truly unique. The process of bringing to life an entirely new and original script and score is exciting enough on its own, but the education that this team brings to each session about all corners of our industry is what's truly invaluable," says Zegree, composer of Pitch In as well as the much buzzed about musical, "Fly More Than You Fall," winner of 9 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best New Musical.

Throughout the process students meet three times with the creative team and work on: Self-tapes/auditions; Scene Work (Day 1)⁣; Music Rehearsals (Day 2)⁣; assembling "Cast Recordings"⁣; and a fully cast Table Read with talk back (Day 3)⁣

"One of the greatest joys so far is how quickly these students have connected with each other outside of rehearsals. We keep getting notes from cast members excited to have been able to make a new group of friends who share their love of theater! It's a real bit of light for us in a very uncertain time." Louderman shared.

⁣Pitch In is a one-act STEM youth musical for all genders and flexible cast sizes. When a small-town middle school loses funding for its extracurricular activities, the Principal asks the students to pitch ideas to save their school. Following the Science Club, a Robotics super villain, and the Show Choir, we see the students navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.⁣

In the past, Louderman has stated, "the success of MEAN GIRLS has given me a lens into the world of young artists. I wanted to find ways to use my platform to inspire & empower others."

In addition to Pitch In, Louderman created "Write Out Loud", a songwriting contest and concert series (on which she collaborates with Kloepfer, Ben Rauhala and Sarah Glugatch). Both projects highlight a desire to connect the theater community at large and create opportunities for young artists.





