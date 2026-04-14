Taye Diggs, Aiko Nakasone and More Join THE FESTIVAL Outdoor Celebration of Broadway

Taye Diggs, Aiko Nakasone, Gianmarco Soresi, and Mitch Wood will join the star-studded line-up for The Festival, the three-day outdoor event taking place at Kingston’s historic Hutton Brickyards August 14–16, 2026. The first-of-its-kind celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars will be choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and Tony Award nominee Jon Rua; and directed by Mitchell and D.B. Bonds.

Designed as a true destination event, as previously announced, The Festival will bring together Broadway artists including Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Alex Newell, Christopher Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Amber Ardolino, Ben Levi Ross, Cara Rose DiPietro, Casey Likes, Denée Benton, Eva Noblezada, Gianmarco Soresi, JJ Niemann, Jason Robert Brown, Jenn Colella, Julie Benko, Lauren Patten, Mandy Gonzalez, Mitch Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Reeve Carney, Seth Rudetsky, Talia Suskauer, Tommy Bracco, Tom Kitt, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and more artists still to be added; and a Rent 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held featuring original Broadway cast members Adam Pascal, Aiko Nakasone, Anthony Rapp, Byron Utley, Fredi Walker-Brown, Jesse L. Martin, Kristen Lee Kelly, Taye Diggs, Timothy Britten Parker, Rodney Hicks, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Blending concert performances with immersive fan experiences, The Festival will feature performances from beloved Broadway classics, campfire sing-alongs, a ‘Club Cumming on the Hudson’ piano bar, Broadway Rave’s iconic dance party, theatrical costume contests, and more. Each evening, The Festival will conclude with electric solo and ensemble performances featuring marquee talent presenting beloved songs, both well-known classics and surprising mashups and medleys. The Festival will be directed by Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell and D.B. Bonds, with choreography by Jerry Mitchell and Jon Rua.

Beyond the stage, featured performers and industry professionals will take part in outdoor events throughout the scenic Hudson Valley resort grounds, with various experiences, lessons, host lectures, panels and masterclasses. The Festival will also deliver an exemplary music festival experience, featuring locally sourced food and beverage offerings from top Hudson Valley chefs and mixologists, along with a curated marketplace spotlighting the region’s artisans, makers, and merchants.

The Festival will also include special events benefitting the wonderful work done by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as those within the theater industry, receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Official programming for the three-day festival will be announced shortly. Three-day general admission passes to the Festival experience are now available (General Admission, Reserved Seating, Premium Reserved Seating and VIP Premium Reserved Seating). All passes give guests Main Stage and Second Stage access plus access to Food & Beverage, brand activations, Vendor Village, daytime and nighttime programming and restrooms. VIP passes include private lounge spaces, upgraded facilities, one meet & greet and more. Add-ons for additional Meet & Greets will be available for purchase at a later date.