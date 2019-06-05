Tal Yardeni And Ladies Sing Queen at Rockwood Music Hall

Rock Singer TAL YARDENI brings her powerhouse voice to ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL for the special one-night-only concert event, "TAL YARDENI AND LADIES SING QUEEN," on Monday, June 24, 2019. Following the recent Oscar success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, this female ensemble is led by rock singer Tal Yardeni, and features a mix of guest rock singers and musicians from the Broadway community. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to NEW (Nontraditional Employment for Women) helping women achieve economic independence and a secure future for themselves and their families.

"I'm thrilled to be taking on the epic band that is Queen. Collaborating with women singers gives these classic songs a fresh take while showcasing women in songs traditionally sung by men. I love the idea of using music to empower women."

Touted as both "a voice on the rise" and "one to watch," Yardeni will be joined by a talented group of singers including Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Jenny Ashman (Ever After), LaDonna Burns (Rent National Tour), Bethany Lauren James, Eileen Hanley, and Sarah Yoney. The band features Jeff Roberts on drums (Waitress), Mike Rosengarten on guitar (Be More Chill), and Dennis Michale Keefe on bass (Be More Chill), with Eric Fotre Leach on piano (Come From Away) as the musical director.

WHEN - "TAL YARDENI AND LADIES SING QUEEN" will be presented on June 24, 2019; Concert: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.







