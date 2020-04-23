Take That Musical THE BAND To Be Adapted Into A Feature Film
According to a new report, the musical The Band, based on the musical of the UK's most successful boy band, Take That, is currently being adapted into a feature film.
The project is currently in pre-production under the new title, Greatest Days. The musical's author, Tim Firth, says that the film will be about the fans and the power of songs.
Gary Barlow and Take That will act as advisers on the project and are currently in talks to write at least one new song for the film. Coky Giedroyc is attached to direct with Drew McOnie signing on as choreographer.
Casting is currently in progress with the team on the hunt for 'high calibre names' to fill the roles of the band. The film is scheduled to begin shooting this fall.
Written by award winning writer Tim Firth, The Band is a story for anyone who grew up with a boyband and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives. For five 16 year old girls in 1993, the band is everything. 25 years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.
Featuring the music of Take That, Britain's most successful boyband of all time, whose songs include Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine & Rule the World and starring the winners from the BBC's Let it Shine, Five to Five.
Check out the 2017 UK tour cast singing a medley from the show here:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)