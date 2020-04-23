Take That Musical THE BAND To Be Adapted Into A Feature Film

According to a new report, the musical The Band, based on the musical of the UK's most successful boy band, Take That, is currently being adapted into a feature film.

The project is currently in pre-production under the new title, Greatest Days. The musical's author, Tim Firth, says that the film will be about the fans and the power of songs.

Gary Barlow and Take That will act as advisers on the project and are currently in talks to write at least one new song for the film. Coky Giedroyc is attached to direct with Drew McOnie signing on as choreographer.

Casting is currently in progress with the team on the hunt for 'high calibre names' to fill the roles of the band. The film is scheduled to begin shooting this fall.

Written by award winning writer Tim Firth, The Band is a story for anyone who grew up with a boyband and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives. For five 16 year old girls in 1993, the band is everything. 25 years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

Featuring the music of Take That, Britain's most successful boyband of all time, whose songs include Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine & Rule the World and starring the winners from the BBC's Let it Shine, Five to Five.

Check out the 2017 UK tour cast singing a medley from the show here:





