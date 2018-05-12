TV Pilot Roundup: Which Broadway Stars Will We See on the Small Screen Next Season?
Many Broadway favorites have filmed pilots this year including Phillipa Soo, Lesli Margherita, Brian d'Arcy James, Andy Karl, and more. As the year continues, the networks are beginning to make decisions on what will be picked up for a full series, and what won't see beyond the pilot.
BroadwayWorld has the scoop on which Broadway stars you'll see on the small screen this season!
Picked Up:
The Code
Starring: Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Also featuring: Mira Sorvino, DAVE ANNABLE, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Raffi Barsoumian
About: The military's brightest minds take on the country's toughest challenges - inside the courtroom and out - where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator - and a Marine.
Studio: CBS Television Studios
Untitled David Elliot/Danny Strong
Starring: Brian d'Arcy James
Also featuring: Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Clare O'Connor, Francis Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Nikki M. James, Meg Thalken, Grace Fahey
About: A legal drama set at a wrongful conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer (Rachelle Lefevre) with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were 'proven' guilty. The lead's motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies - one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. The drama will follow her defending others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.
Studio: 20th Century Fox Television, Danny Strong Productions
Passed Over:
Southern Hospitality (formerly Three Rivers, Four Rivers)
Starring: Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie Styles
Also featuring: John Larroquette, Shakira Barrera
About: Rebecca (Annaleigh Ashford, Masters of Sex) left her family's Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (John Larroquette), she's back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca's side. And that's going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.
Studio: ABC Studios
Most Likely To
Starring: Lesli Margherita
Also featuring: Yvette Nicole Brown (The Mayor), Donald Faison, Laya DeLeonHayes, Ashton Arbab, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Max Jenkins
About: In high school, Liz Cooney (Lesli Margherita) had everything and Markie McQueen had nothing. 20 years later, they're reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates.
Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions
Staties
Starring: Andy Karl
Also featuring: Annie Ilonzeh, David Zayas, Jennifer Aspen, Alexander Sokovikov, Ava Capri, Justin Johnson Cortez, Ava Capri
About: After being unceremoniously fired by the NYPD, Detective Eliza Reyes (Annie Ilonzeh) arrives in Marshfield, Oregon, a town nestled in the forests and beaches of the Pacific Northwest. But it's anything but glorious to Eliza, who has taken a humiliating step down from her former job where she blew up a city block after disobeying the direct orders of her boss. Now forced to wear a uniform that bears a striking resemblance to Dudley Do-Right, Eliza has joined the Staties, aka The Oregon State Police, the primary law enforcement organization in the state. Her partner, Sam Knight (Andy Karl), is an eccentric cop who talks to trees and sees creatures where they don't exist. The good news is that they help him solve crimes.
Studio: ABC Studios, Maniac Productions
Untitled Bobby Bowman
Starring: Lilla Crawford
Also featuring: Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), Carson White, Johnny Sneed, Brenna D'Amico, Will Kindrachuk
About: Inspired by Bowman's childhood growing up with a father with mental illness, the comedy revolves around a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.
Studio: ABC Studios, Conde Nast Entertainment, 3 Arts
History of Them (show is now being shopped to other networks)
Starring: Ana Villafane
Also Starring: Brett Dier, Miranda Cosgrove, Felix Solis
About: A multicultural ensemble about how two friends, Luna (Ana Villafane) and Adam, meet and fall in love, using the couple's social media as a guide.
Studio: Sony Pictures Television Studios
No Update Yet:
25
Starring: Denee Benton
Also featuring: Emily Osment, Tom Maden, Matt Shively, Jessie Ennis
About: Twenty-something Kyle (Matt Shively) comes to Austin to finally convince his old best friend (Emily Osment) from camp they are perfect for each other. Unfortunately, she just got engaged. A lot of guys would give up; Kyle is not one of those guys. But to Kyle's surprise, even though he came to town looking for "the one," he might end up with much more than that.
Studio: Sony Pictures Television Studios, CBS Television Studios
For more information, visit The Hollywood Reporter.