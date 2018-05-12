TV Pilot Roundup: Which Broadway Stars Will We See on the Small Screen Next Season?

Many Broadway favorites have filmed pilots this year including Phillipa Soo, Lesli Margherita, Brian d'Arcy James, Andy Karl, and more. As the year continues, the networks are beginning to make decisions on what will be picked up for a full series, and what won't see beyond the pilot.

BroadwayWorld has the scoop on which Broadway stars you'll see on the small screen this season!

Picked Up:

The Code

Starring: Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Also featuring: Mira Sorvino, DAVE ANNABLE, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Raffi Barsoumian

About: The military's brightest minds take on the country's toughest challenges - inside the courtroom and out - where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator - and a Marine.

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Untitled David Elliot/Danny Strong

Starring: Brian d'Arcy James

Also featuring: Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Clare O'Connor, Francis Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Nikki M. James, Meg Thalken, Grace Fahey

About: A legal drama set at a wrongful conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer (Rachelle Lefevre) with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were 'proven' guilty. The lead's motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies - one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. The drama will follow her defending others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

Studio: 20th Century Fox Television, Danny Strong Productions

Passed Over:

Southern Hospitality (formerly Three Rivers, Four Rivers)

Starring: Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie Styles

Also featuring: John Larroquette, Shakira Barrera

About: Rebecca (Annaleigh Ashford, Masters of Sex) left her family's Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (John Larroquette), she's back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca's side. And that's going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.

Studio: ABC Studios

Most Likely To

Starring: Lesli Margherita

Also featuring: Yvette Nicole Brown (The Mayor), Donald Faison, Laya DeLeonHayes, Ashton Arbab, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Max Jenkins

About: In high school, Liz Cooney (Lesli Margherita) had everything and Markie McQueen had nothing. 20 years later, they're reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates.

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions

Staties

Starring: Andy Karl

Also featuring: Annie Ilonzeh, David Zayas, Jennifer Aspen, Alexander Sokovikov, Ava Capri, Justin Johnson Cortez, Ava Capri

About: After being unceremoniously fired by the NYPD, Detective Eliza Reyes (Annie Ilonzeh) arrives in Marshfield, Oregon, a town nestled in the forests and beaches of the Pacific Northwest. But it's anything but glorious to Eliza, who has taken a humiliating step down from her former job where she blew up a city block after disobeying the direct orders of her boss. Now forced to wear a uniform that bears a striking resemblance to Dudley Do-Right, Eliza has joined the Staties, aka The Oregon State Police, the primary law enforcement organization in the state. Her partner, Sam Knight (Andy Karl), is an eccentric cop who talks to trees and sees creatures where they don't exist. The good news is that they help him solve crimes.

Studio: ABC Studios, Maniac Productions

Untitled Bobby Bowman

Starring: Lilla Crawford

Also featuring: Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), Carson White, Johnny Sneed, Brenna D'Amico, Will Kindrachuk

About: Inspired by Bowman's childhood growing up with a father with mental illness, the comedy revolves around a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

Studio: ABC Studios, Conde Nast Entertainment, 3 Arts

History of Them (show is now being shopped to other networks)

Starring: Ana Villafane

Also Starring: Brett Dier, Miranda Cosgrove, Felix Solis

About: A multicultural ensemble about how two friends, Luna (Ana Villafane) and Adam, meet and fall in love, using the couple's social media as a guide.

Studio: Sony Pictures Television Studios

No Update Yet:

25

Starring: Denee Benton

Also featuring: Emily Osment, Tom Maden, Matt Shively, Jessie Ennis

About: Twenty-something Kyle (Matt Shively) comes to Austin to finally convince his old best friend (Emily Osment) from camp they are perfect for each other. Unfortunately, she just got engaged. A lot of guys would give up; Kyle is not one of those guys. But to Kyle's surprise, even though he came to town looking for "the one," he might end up with much more than that.

Studio: Sony Pictures Television Studios, CBS Television Studios

For more information, visit The Hollywood Reporter.

Related Articles