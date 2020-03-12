TUMACHO Starring Philippa Soo and More to Play Final Performance Tonight; Future Dates Canceled
Clubbed Thumb's off-Broadway musical Tumacho will play its final performance tonight amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company has announced that future performances have been canceled. '
Read their full statement:
"Clubbed Thumb's production of Tumacho will play its final performance tonight, March 12, and will cancel the remaining performances, in light of the announcement from the state and city government.
All future ticketholders will be contacted directly by Clubbed Thumb.
Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."
The cast of TUMACHO features Bill Buell (Ink), Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (Well, upcoming: A Thin Place), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play), Andrew Garman (The Christians - Lortel, Drama Desk nominations), Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) and Chinaza Uche ("Dickenson").
TUMACHO features set design by David Zinn (The Humans, Fun Home), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario D. Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me) and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler (seven seasons of Summerworks). Shelley Miles will be the Production Stage Manager. Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Time by David Cale) serves as music director and will perform in the production.
