TRU to Present Community Gathering 'Politics And Art'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

12/6 - Politics and Art: City and State Initiatives to Support the Arts, and What We Can Do.

In the room: NY State Assemblyman Robert Carroll and Paul Leibowitz, co-founder of IndieSpace, celebrating and centering independent theater-making in New York City, and founder of newly formed Plot, which provides real estate advisory and transactional services with the goal to secure creative community spaces in New York City. Politicians who support and actually talk about the arts are few and far between, and bills that directly affect the NYC theater industry are rare. Enter Robert Carroll, an attorney who was an active part of the indie and not-for-profit theater scene and found his way into politics to facilitate necessary changes. How hard was the transition? Paul Leibowitz and IndieSpace offer programs to empower and support small theater companies. The two (plus others) have come together to create the New York Arts Space Act which offers tax incentives to landlords who include affordable rehearsal and office space for the arts when converting buildings from commercial to residential. Paul will also share about the multiple programs that IndieSpace offers to keep the indie arts scene alive and thriving, and his plans for Plot. And we will certainly talk about what the rest of us can do to strengthen the arts. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.