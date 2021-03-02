Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM Starring Ramin Karimloo, Sharon D. Clarke, Carrie Fletcher & More to Stream This Month

Mar. 2, 2021  
This March, Broadway On Demand will present a very special solo concert series featuring the biggest names on the West End, filmed from the historic London Coliseum Theatre, "Tonight at the London Coliseum."

Filmed from the empty theatre, and airing each Saturday at 7:00 PM ET this month, this beautiful collection of one-person concerts will feature the talents of Olivier and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (March 6), Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke (March 13), Olivier winner Cassidy Janson (March 20), and actress, author, and vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher (March 27). Annabel Mutale Reed serves as Creative Supervisor for this concert series.

All concerts in the "Tonight at the London Coliseum" series vary in run times, from 45-65 minutes and will be available for On Demand purchase for $12.95 each.

LONDON COLISEUM CONCERT SERIES TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, March 6 | 7:00 PM ET

Ramin Karimloo

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/gzbGPV3zlZKL-london-collesium-concert-series--ramin-karimloo?channel=current-live-schedule

Saturday, March 13 | 7:00 PM ET

Sharon D. Clarke

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/BAlr13iovbGO-london-collesium-concert-series--sharon-d-clarke?channel=current-live-schedule

Saturday, March 20 | 7:00 PM ET

Cassidy Janson

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/tBqneLBkWvjY-london-collesium-concert-series--cassidy-janson?channel=current-live-schedule

Saturday, March 27 | 7:00 PM ET

Carrie Hope Fletcher

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/RZuDHHu7bn39-london-collesium-concert-series--carrie-hope-fletcher?channel=current-live-schedule


