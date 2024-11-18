TO THE FRONT BALL Fundraiser to Take Place at Ridgewood's TV Eye

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, December 8th, New York City's music scene comes together to amplify and celebrate women's voices with the "To the Front" Ball, a first-of-its-kind, all-ages concert hosted at Ridgewood's TV Eye (1647 Weirfield St., Queens, NY). Fourteen of the city's top women- and non-binary-fronted acts and DJs will headline this benefit concert in support of The Lower Eastside Girls Club and the YWCA.

A Show of Unity and Talent Across Genres

Headlined by glam rock supergroup Tony & the Kiki, the night celebrates gender diversity in music with performances from a vibrant mix of New York musicians, including Sistagrrrl Riot co-founder Honeychild Coleman, boundary-breaking trans punk artist Hummina Hummina, and dark new wave duo Lulu Lewis. Four local DJs will spin between sets, while on-site representatives from local BIPOC, women- and LGBTQ+-led vendors, including Thank God for Abortion, add to the community-driven atmosphere. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales and an exclusive raffle go directly to the Lower Eastside Girls Club and the YWCA, strengthening their programs for girls and women in New York City.

Why "To the Front"?

Taking a page from the influential book "Girls to the Front: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution" by Sarah Marcus (Harper Perennial, 2010), the "To the Front" Ball is organized by a passionate collective of NYC-based female musicians who aim to move women and gender-diverse artists of the city to the front - and have fun doing it! "By supporting women in creative arts and self-expression, as the Lower Eastside Girls Club and the YWCA do, we ensure the strength and presence of marginalized voices and foster a sense of unity. We also happen to love each others' music and our community. We want to celebrate it, keep it moving forward and hopefully inspire our all ages audience," states the collective. Tony & the Kiki lead singer Anthony Alfaro adds: "Uplifting queer/ femme youth is so unbelievably important to me. I wish I had had spaces like this as a kid...to know that people see you and support you...that's so vital."

The event will kick off at 4:00 PM. An alternating roster of DJs, emcees, and live acts will perform in the main ballroom of the venue. Vendors will be set up in the garden and gallery, and raffle winners will be announced at the end of the evening. Attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag #ToTheFrontBall to amplify the message.

Full Lineup (Alphabetical)

12090 A.D. (ethereal new wave), Honeychild Coleman, Hummina Hummina (punk), Lulu Lewis (new wave, post-punk), Leathered (post-punk, rock 'n' roll), SILENT MASS (goth, shoegaze), The Bryants (electro pop), The Roulettes (riot grrrl punk), Tony & the Kiki (glam rock 'n' roll), Torture and the Desert Spiders (left-field garage rock) and DJs: Amy Housewine, Lupe Loop, Mela, Shakey.