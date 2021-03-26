TNT Drops First Half of SNOWPIERCER's Finale Early March 27

In advance of TNT's highly-anticipated two-hour season finale of "Snowpiercer," airing on Monday, March 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, the network is offering fans a sneak-peak of the first half on VOD on Saturday, March 27.

"Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs stars in the series.

In this episode, Wilford (Sean Bean) presses forward on his endgame, as Layton (Daveed Diggs) sinks to new lows. Don't miss what happens next and tune-in on Monday, March 29 to catch the second half of the finale.

Snowpiercer is the top 2 overall cable drama this year. Throughout the season, viewers have seen an entirely new power struggle emerge, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton ( Daveed Diggs ) and to Mr. Wilford ( Sean Bean ), who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie ( Jennifer Connelly ) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.a??

