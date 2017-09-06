TNT Cancels Shakespeare-Themed Drama Series WILL After One Season

Deadline reports that TNT will not give a Season Two order to its William Shakespeare-themed drama series WILL. The show premiered to soft ratings, delivering a mere 633,000 total viewers and a 0.16 adults 18-49 rating in Live+same day. Since that time, ratings have continued to decline. The Season One finale aired last night.

Back in July, TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly told the site that although WILL "was a reach", it was "performing better than most dramas on television. ... It's performing at a level that many networks would call a hit." He went on to add, "I'm proud of the show creatively, they've done some great work."

TNT's WILL is the origin story of a young William Shakespeare who has just arrived onto the punk-rock theatre scene in 16th century London; a seductive, violent world where his raw talent faces rioting audiences, religious fanaticism, and raucous sideshows. Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays the title role in this period drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.



Image courtesy of TNT

