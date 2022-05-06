THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Receives Outstanding Broadway Production Award At GLAAD Media Awards

Tonight, the Broadway play Thoughts of a Colored Man, written by Keenan Scott II, was honored with the Outstanding Broadway Production Award at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The ceremony, which took place at the New York Hilton Hotel, recognizes and honors media and entertainment for their fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

In accepting the award, producer Sheryl Lee Ralph, the original "Dreamgirl" and currently starring in the ABC TV series "Abbott Elementary," said "I was honored to be a part of the producing team on Thoughts of a Colored Man because we all know how important it is to share powerful, Black queer stories with the public. And that is one of the reasons I always love working with GLAAD and have for decades." Representing the show, producers Brian Moreland and Kandi Burruss and actors, Luke James, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Dyllón Burnside, were also present celebrating the win.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

Amsterdam News raved "Thoughts of a Colored Man is the most important play of the 21st Century!" Deadline exclaimed, "A marvel from start to finish! One of the best new plays to arrive on Broadway in ages" and New York Magazine says the production is "Exhilarating! Keenan Scott II's great gifts shine!"