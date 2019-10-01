THE WRONG MAN Star Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone Mid-Performance

A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of the new musical The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the show's star, Joshua Henry.

According to audience reports, Henry impressively confiscated the phone of a texting front row audience member mid-song and continued his performance uninterrupted.

Following the incident, Henry tossed the phone beneath the show's onstage risers and was met with applause from the crowd.

Henry joins the ranks of other notable stage names, including Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, Sara Bareilles, and Glenn Close, who have taken an onstage stand against phone users in the crowd.

Tonight at "The Wrong Man": @joshuahenry20 pulled a total Patti LuPone. A patron was using a phone in the front row - texting? taping? - and Henry seized the phone (while singing) and tossed it under the risers without missing a beat. The crowd applauded. - Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) October 2, 2019

The Wrong Man stars three-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They are joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

The production marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award-winning and two-time Emmy Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Emmy, three-time Tony, four-time Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy winning choreographer Travis Wall.

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. Tickets are now available at mcctheater.org

In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You