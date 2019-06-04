THE TWO PRINCES Podcast Series Starring Noah Galvin And Ari'el Stachel Drops Today!

Today, Gimlet has released all seven episodes of its newest show, The Two Princes, a youth and LGBTQ+ scripted fiction series starring former Evan Hansen, Noah Galvin, and The Band's Visit Tony-winner Ari'el Stachel.

Launching in conjunction Pride Month, The Two Princes is a modern love story that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, perfect for listeners of all ages.

The series follows Prince Rupert (Noah Galvin) as he sets out to break the curse that's been looming over his kingdom (literally) for the last 18 years. He's ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way, but what he isn't prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the strikingly handsome Amir (Ari'el Stachel), a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm from a similar threat.

The cast also includes Christine Baranski, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Matthew Rhys and Samira Wiley.

"The Two Princes" was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell, who is Gimlet's executive producer for scripted fiction.

Galvin is best known for starring on the ABC series "The Real O'Neals" and for playing the titular role in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. He can be seen next in the Olivia Wilde-directed "Booksmart".

Stachel is known for starring in 2018's Tony winning Best Musical "The Band's Visit" and on the Showtime series "Billions".

Listen to all seven episodes here.





