THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Sets Free One-Day IMAX Screening Event

Apple has announced a free one-day-only screening event for The Tragedy of Macbeth. On December 5, the new film will be shown in IMAX theaters world-wide, followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand at AMC Lincoln Square, livestreamed across select IMAX theaters in North America.

Participating theaters and showtimes can be found here.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce adaptation-a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: