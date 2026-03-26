Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama about the Shaker Movement, will begin streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on March 31. The movie is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.

From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee depicts the true story of the founder of the Shakers, featuring Amanda Seyfried as their revered leader who preaches gender and social equality. The sect was known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is depicted in the movie.

Fastvold describes Lee as a “wild feminist religious leader” whose story had been completely overlooked by history. Co-written by Fastvold and Brady Corbet, The Testament of Ann Lee earned multiple awards on the film festival circuit and prestigious nominations including “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy” from the Golden Globes.

Much of the film's soundtrack was inspired by Shaker hymns, which have been reimagined by composer Daniel Blumberg. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast, in addition to original movement from choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall. Blumberg also wrote original songs for the film, including "Clothed by the Sun,” which is available to hear now.

Find out how the movie musical subverts the usual devices of the medium in BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with director Mona Fastvold.

The film also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It arrived in limited theaters on December 25, 2025 before expanding in January. Find out what critics think of the film here.

Photo Credit: Searchlight