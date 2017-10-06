THE STANDBYS Documentary Will Donate Portion of Proceeds to BC/EFA

DigiNext Films has just announced that Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS as their charitable partner for their inspirational documentary The Standbys. The Standbys follows three undiscovered Broadway performers for several years through their ups and downs, struggles and triumphs, onstage performances and private lives. When these Standbys are finally given the chance of a lifetime, anything can-and does-happen.

Through this partnership, DigiNext Films will be donating 10% of the gross profit from The Standbys to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS non-profit organization. It is DigiNext's hope that through these donations, they are able to assist the organization in their endeavors to help men, women, and children across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

If interested in purchasing, renting, or downloading a copy of The Standbys, please visit https://www.diginextfilms.com/projects/the-standbys.



Diginext is a global distribution platform committed to bringing consumers "Movies That Matter" in theaters and at home. Their movies are entertaining and thought-provoking additions to the landscape of the film community. DigiNext is a joint venture between the AMC Theater chain and Nehst Out LLC and can offer filmmakers a range of opportunities for their films, including a domestic theatrical release and a global, targeted reach to audiences in 70+ countries via electronic sell-through including digital downloads, rentals, DVD and other ancillary revenue opportunities.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

