THE SONGS WE WRITE Free, Outdoor Live Music Event Returns to Word Up Bookshop in Washington Heights

The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free outdoor live original music event at Word Up Bookshop in Washington Heights is scheduled for Sunday. October 17, 2021 at 1:00pm EST.

Hosted and produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers: Joanna Parson, Fred Arcoleo, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter with Courtney Hill, Kevin Berrey, and more.

Admission free, limited seating and donations are welcomed.

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). Performers subject to change.

For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.