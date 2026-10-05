THE SELF-PORTRAIT OF THE SOUL AS A YOUNG MAN to Receive Industry Readings in NYC

The Self-Portrait of the Soul as a Young Man, written and performed by Ja'Michael De'Shawn (The PIT, Cherry Lane Theatre), will receive two industry readings this October. The first will take place October 17 at 2pm at A.R.T/New York (Conference Room at Spaces @ 520, 520 Eighth Avenue, 3rd Floor) and the second on October 19 at 7pm at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Joan Weill Center for Dance (Studio 6A, 405 W 55th St) in New York City.

The Self-Portrait of the Soul as a Young Man follows a weary young man as he encounters a lost soul in a foreign land and is thrust into a journey through blood memories that forces him to unearth the source of wounds he didn't know he carried. At a time when attempts are being made to strip truths from history or rewrite narratives, this story speaks to the resilience of a lineage that, time and time again, alchemizes opposition into rich culture, sovereignty, and joy. On the path to freedom, embracing one's own journey and taking responsibility for one's own healing is a necessary act that requires acknowledgment, forgiveness, unlearning, and most of all - love.

Directed by Brandon Rumaker (Judson Church, Brick Theatre), this reading will be the play's second iteration in New York City following an intimate reading at A.R.T./New York in April. The first workshop production premiered at Atelier Teatro Fisico in Turin, Italy, receiving Atelier Teatro Fisico's Totò Award for innovation, conceptual originality, and a fresh approach to comedy and drama.

EVENT DETAILS

The Self-Portrait of the Soul as a Young Man by Ja'Michael De'Shawn

Saturday, October 17 at 2:00PM

A.R.T/New York - Conference Room at Spaces @ 520

520 Eighth Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10018

Monday, October 19 at 7:00PM

The Ailey Studios at The Joan Weill Center for Dance - Studio 6A

405 W 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

TICKETS: https://www.jamichaeldeshawn.com/solo-show

Estimated run time: 60 minutes.

Limited tickets available; advance reservation recommended.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ja'Michael De'Shawn (playwright/performer) is a New York-based actor and writer originally from Hearne, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Theatre and received a Fulbright U.S. Student Award to study physical theatre at Atelier Teatro Fisico in Turin, Italy.

As an actor, Ja'Michael has performed on regional and New York City stages in works including Abe Koogler's Kill Floor, Adrienne Dawes' Casta, Reina Hardy's The Afterparty, Jelisa Jay Robinson's Delivery, and Tyler English Beckwith's TwentyEight. His film credits include GIVE ME BACK MY BICYCLE!, You Die, and Soul Mate. His plays include The Electric Lady and Exile Blues, along with short film, The Locker.

As a dancer, he has performed works by choreographers Ian DaSilva, Maguette Camara, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, Earl Mosley, Ron K. Brown, and Matthew Rushing, and Maguette Camara at venues including Duke University, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ailey Citigroup Theater, and the Whitney Museum. He is also a member of the house improv team Kind Regards at The Peoples Improv Theater (PIT).

His multidisciplinary practice draws on acting, writing, dance, physical theatre, and improvisation to explore stories of identity, purpose, and healing through the lens of the Black experience.

Brandon Rumaker (director) is a multidisciplinary artist and tarot reader whose performance work has been presented at Judson Church, The Brick, BCC, among many others. Through their tarot practice, Wise Fools Tarot, they've read throughout New York City and the tristate area for 6+ years.

Taji Senior (dramaturg) is a writer, performer, and actor. She works primarily in traditional and experimental theatre. She holds an MFA in acting from UCLA and a BA in journalism from Texas Tech University.

Adrienne Dawes (associate producer) is a Brooklyn-based producer and playwright with a focus on developing new comedy, solo performance, and artist-driven work for stage and screen. Producing credits include: two sold-out runs of 90s-inspired sketch show 'Doper than Dope' (B. Iden Payne Award for Outstanding Production of a Comedy & Outstanding Direction of a Comedy; featured in Essence Magazine and The Read podcast), musical sketch comedy 'Love Me Tinder' (Best of Week - FronteraFest), 'Never Have I Ever: The Musical ('Top 5 Shows to See' - Chicago Tribune's Red Eye), workshops of solo performances by Taji Senior, Jesus Valles, and Ja'Michael De'Shawn, as well as the biannual variety musical-comedy jamboree 'Hoot' (2015-2016 Spiderhouse Ballroom and Salvage Vanguard Theater). Adrienne produced short films 'Chip & Daisy' directed by Ward Crockett, and 'The Trouble with Jumpsuits' directed by Craig Elrod & Josh Krilov, as well as her own shorties 'Kazoo,' 'Wiccan Tease' (DC Short Film Festival 2011), and 'Cry Time' (Made in Arkansas Film Festival 2023), along with improvised paranormal web series 'Completely Normal Activity. Follow her work online at @heckleher and www.heckleher.com

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