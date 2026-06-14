THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cancels June 13 Evening Performance

The Rocky Horror Show announced that their scheduled 9pm performance on Saturday, June 13 was cancelled. The production made the announcement on their official Instagram Story. An exact reason for the cancellation was not specified.

The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O'Brien's cult rock musical that follows an all-American couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down on a stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant and unconventional scientist from another planet. Inside, they encounter a bizarre cast of characters and witness Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation, Rocky, a physically perfect man brought to life. As the night unfolds, Brad and Janet are drawn into a surreal world of music, seduction, and self-discovery that challenges their ideas about identity, sexuality, and freedom.