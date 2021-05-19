Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE REST OF US Will Kick Off Beem's Media For Mental Health Action Week

The Rest of Us will air following the discussion on Thursday and again throughout Friday and Saturday.

May. 19, 2021  

Beem's Media for Mental Health Action Week will kick off with a virtual panel event on Thursday, May 20 at 5:00 PM PT exploring youth mental health today through the lens of storytellers and subject matter experts.

The event will feature the film, The Rest of Us, which follows a diverse group of college students who spring into action when forced to face a campus-wide mental health crisis. The Rest of Us will air following the discussion on Thursday and again throughout Friday and Saturday on watchbeem.com.

This panel is sponsored and hosted by the following Mental Health Action Day partners: Minds Foundation, NYU's Center on Violence and Recovery, and the Muslim Public Affairs Council's Hollywood Bureau. All proceeds will support youth mental health initiatives. Register HERE to attend.

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM PT

Who: Moderated by Larissa May (#HalfTheStory), Panelists include Justis Daniels (Youth Mental Health Advocate), Preston Martin (The Rest Of Us, Activist), Hediya Sizar (The Rest Of Us, Producer)

To RSVP: https://watchbeem.com/cowatch/youth-mental-health-today-featuring-the-rest-of-us

*All proceeds will support youth mental health initiatives


