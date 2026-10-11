THE QUEEN CLUB To Perform At The NuBox Theatre

Blending historical satire with psychological intimacy, The Queen Club by Stella Steinheim brings three iconic women together across time to explore power, duty, womanhood, and the question at the heart of their stories: Can a woman ever truly claim her own destiny?

On the night before her wedding to the Prince of Wales, twenty-year-old Diana Spencer is visited by two unexpected guests: Cleopatra and Isabella I of Castile. What begins as comfort quickly turns into a confrontation over the path Diana is about to take. Is she truly choosing this life-or surrendering to it?

Cleopatra (Aurélie Drago), Princess Diana (Stella Steinheim), and Queen Isabella I of Castile (Irene Aguilar) lived in different worlds, yet each had to navigate the expectations placed upon women in extraordinary positions of power. Love or duty. Personal desire or political necessity. Vulnerability or strength.

Queen Club began when Irene Aguilar (La Strada, ATI Nominee) and Aurélie Drago (Dancer for Broadway in Bryant Park) met in New York with a shared desire to create something together. Irene brought the initial idea of exploring women connecting across time, and the project began to take shape when playwright Stella Steinheim (Norway: Valley of Knights, The Christmas King) and director Rosie Corr (Harmony B'way, Assistant Director) joined them. Though they started as strangers, they were united by one thing: the desire to create feminist art that moves people and challenges the stories told about women.

Performances at The NuBox Theatre NYC will take place Thursday, October 22 - 7 PM, Friday, October 23 - 7 PM, Saturday, October 24 - 7 PM and Sunday, October 25 - 2 PM. Tickets can be purchased at: https://buytickets.at/thequeenclub/2363973.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 07 Hrs 47 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming