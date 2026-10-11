THE QUEEN CLUB To Perform At The NuBox Theatre
The cast features Aurélie Drago, Stella Steinheim and Irene Aguilar.
Blending historical satire with psychological intimacy, The Queen Club by Stella Steinheim brings three iconic women together across time to explore power, duty, womanhood, and the question at the heart of their stories: Can a woman ever truly claim her own destiny?
On the night before her wedding to the Prince of Wales, twenty-year-old Diana Spencer is visited by two unexpected guests: Cleopatra and Isabella I of Castile. What begins as comfort quickly turns into a confrontation over the path Diana is about to take. Is she truly choosing this life-or surrendering to it?
Cleopatra (Aurélie Drago), Princess Diana (Stella Steinheim), and Queen Isabella I of Castile (Irene Aguilar) lived in different worlds, yet each had to navigate the expectations placed upon women in extraordinary positions of power. Love or duty. Personal desire or political necessity. Vulnerability or strength.
Queen Club began when Irene Aguilar (La Strada, ATI Nominee) and Aurélie Drago (Dancer for Broadway in Bryant Park) met in New York with a shared desire to create something together. Irene brought the initial idea of exploring women connecting across time, and the project began to take shape when playwright Stella Steinheim (Norway: Valley of Knights, The Christmas King) and director Rosie Corr (Harmony B'way, Assistant Director) joined them. Though they started as strangers, they were united by one thing: the desire to create feminist art that moves people and challenges the stories told about women.
Performances at The NuBox Theatre NYC will take place Thursday, October 22 - 7 PM, Friday, October 23 - 7 PM, Saturday, October 24 - 7 PM and Sunday, October 25 - 2 PM. Tickets can be purchased at: https://buytickets.at/thequeenclub/2363973.
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