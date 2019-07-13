THE PROM's Jerusha Cavazos Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

It's time to dance because The Prom's Jerusha Cavazos is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story tomorrow, July 14th! Be sure to tune in as Jerusha takes you behind the scenes at the Longacre Theatre for a day at the Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical! Life's no dress rehearsal, so you're not gonna want to miss this!

Jerusha is currently making her Broadway debut in the ensemble of The Prom! She has performed regionally at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Lyric Opera, Barrington Stage Company and Gateway Playhouse. Her TV credits including Atlanta on FX Network. She received a BFA in Musical Theatre from University of Central Florida. You can follow along with all of her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @jerushacavazos!

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares a Critic's Pick! It's a new musical comedy about Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, a girl who wants to change her small town, and a love that brings them all together. You belong at The Prom!

THE PROM officially opened November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony Award nominee Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin(Aladdin), music by 2019 Tony & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Genet (Choir Boy), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan(Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Brittany Conigatti (A Bronx Tale), Nick Eibler (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants), Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut).





