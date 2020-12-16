THE PROM Unruly Hearts Initiative Launches Star-Studded Auctions
In honor of The Prom film being released on Netflix, costars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman launched the Unruly Hearts Initiative.
In honor of The Prom film being released on Netflix, costars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman launched the Unruly Hearts Initiative. Today several star-studded auctions launched to benefit the initiative, featuring meet and greets with the cast, exclusive memorabilia and more!
Bid now to win experiences with Patti LuPone, Tony and Emmy-winner Billy Porter, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, James Corden and more!
The initiative was created for anyone who is driven to get help or inspired to make a donation after watching The Prom.
Often when we're overwhelmed and looking for help, we don't know where to begin. The initiative connects young audiences with trusted organizations that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through resources for housing insecurity solutions, mental health access, and mentorship and education access.
The Unreal Hearts Initiative's 2021 partners are Covenant House, The Trevor Project, and the Point Foundation.
Learn more at https://www.unrulyheartsinitiative.com/ and bid now here!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...