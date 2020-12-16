THE PROM Unruly Hearts Initiative Launches Star-Studded Auctions

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

In honor of The Prom film being released on Netflix, costars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman launched the Unruly Hearts Initiative. Today several star-studded auctions launched to benefit the initiative, featuring meet and greets with the cast, exclusive memorabilia and more!

Bid now to win experiences with Patti LuPone, Tony and Emmy-winner Billy Porter, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, James Corden and more!

The initiative was created for anyone who is driven to get help or inspired to make a donation after watching The Prom.

Often when we're overwhelmed and looking for help, we don't know where to begin. The initiative connects young audiences with trusted organizations that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through resources for housing insecurity solutions, mental health access, and mentorship and education access.

The Unreal Hearts Initiative's 2021 partners are Covenant House, The Trevor Project, and the Point Foundation.

Learn more at https://www.unrulyheartsinitiative.com/ and bid now here!