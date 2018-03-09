THE PROM Begins Performances at the Cort Theatre October 21, With an Official Opening Set for November 15

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Producers and Presidents of the Prom Committee, Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke, Jack Lane and Timothy Laczynski announced today that the hilarious new Broadway musical comedy THE PROM will begin performances on Sunday, October 21, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

THE PROM will star Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (Jitney), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin(The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The show will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman(Hello Dolly), lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Anastasia), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland) and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

The producing team for THE PROM also includes Jim & Cathy Berges, Natasha Davison, Kimberlee Garris, Nelda Sue Yaw, Joelle Cosentino, Terry Schnuck, Reade Fahs, Joe Grandy, Jessica Lewis, Elliott Maise, Palitz-Smedes-Stern, The John Gore Organization, Lisa Morris, Cliff Hopkins, Chris Ketner, Ken & Nancy Kranzberg, Mike Kriak, Dan Stone, Three Belles & a Bob, and The Shubert Organization in association with Darren P. Deverna, Jeremiah J. Harris and Reagan Silber.

Tickets are currently on sale to groups (10+) at www.BroadwayInbound.com (866.302.0995). Single ticket on-sale for general public and additional casting will be announced shortly.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The ALLIANCE THEATRE, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016.

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.

Follow THE PROM in Instagram at www.instagram.com/theprommusical.

