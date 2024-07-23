THE PRODUCERS Revival Set for Menier Chocolate Factory Next Year, Directed by Patrick Marber

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A major new revival of Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of THE PRODUCERS will be staged at the Menier this Christmas by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber.

Based on the classic cult film of the same name, the original Broadway production won twelve Tony Awards. This new production opens on 9 December, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 1 March 2025.

Further information about on sale dates and casting will be announced shortly.

Sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear more.

About The Producers

The Producers is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. It is adapted from Brooks's 1967 film of the same name. The story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by fraudulently overselling interests in a Broadway musical designed to fail. Complications arise when the show is a surprise hit.

After 33 previews, the original Broadway production opened at the St. James Theatre on April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It spawned a successful West End production running for just over two years, national tours in the US and UK, many productions worldwide and a 2005 film version. It also won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

In 2005, the musical was adapted into a musical film. It was directed by Stroman and starred most of the original Broadway cast, except for Brad Oscar and Cady Huffman. Their roles were played by Will Ferrell and Uma Thurman, respectively.