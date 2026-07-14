THE PIVOT PODCAST and THE BRINK OF WAR to Screen at Paley Museum This Summer

The Paley Center for Media has announced two new summer events, including a live recording of The Pivot Podcast, a leading sports and culture podcast, and a special preview screening and conversation of The Brink of War, a gripping new drama chronicling one of the most intense periods in world history. These events will take place at The Paley Museum located at 25 West 52 Street in Midtown Manhattan.

“With the kickoff of the 2026 NFL season just weeks away, we are thrilled to host this special live recording of The Pivot Podcast and give football fans an exclusive insider's look at the personalities shaping the game,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are equally honored to present a preview screening of The Brink of War and welcome the stars and director behind this film that brings to life one of the most consequential periods in world history, and we are grateful to The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation for their support.”

With 2026 NFL season on the horizon, The Paley Museum will host a live recording of The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 pm. Since its debut in 2022, The Pivot has become a leading destination for conversations at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture, earning a 2024 Sports Emmy nomination and a spot among the top-ranked sports podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

Hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, The Pivot Podcast is known for its candid, unfiltered interviews with prominent voices in sports and culture, blending storytelling, humor, and insight in conversations that resonate far beyond sports. For this live recording, Clark, Crowder, and Taylor will welcome a special guest to explore the pivotal moments that shaped their career, personal journey, and lasting impact. The event offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the chemistry of the three hosts and The Pivot Podcast's signature energy live and in person, bringing the podcast's thought-provoking conversations from the studio to the stage.

On Tuesday, August 11 at 6:00 pm, The Paley Museum will host a special preview screening of The Brink of War, starring Jeff Daniels as President Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris as Mikhail Gorbachev. Set against one of the defining moments of the Cold War, the film chronicles the high-stakes 1986 Reykjavik Summit, where the U.S. president and the Soviet leader faced decisions that could have reshaped the future of the world. As nuclear tensions reached a critical point, extraordinary diplomacy brought the two global superpowers to the negotiating table — and ultimately helped move the world away from the brink of nuclear war.

The evening will open with a CBS News report from the Paley Archive that aired during the Reykjavik Summit, drawing on the Archive's collection of historic television and radio broadcasts documenting the Cold War and capturing the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations at the time.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Daniels, Harris, director Michael Russell Gunn, and presidential historian Timothy Naftali about portraying these historical figures, the diplomacy at the center of the summit, and filming in Iceland where the meeting took place forty years ago.

Guests are invited to return and visit the Paley Archive at The Paley Museum to explore additional Cold War–era news coverage and archival materials related to the events depicted in the screening.

This event is made possible by generous support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation

These events join the previously announced August 6 event, Ted Lasso Returns! An Exclusive Evening with the Cast of Season 4. Celebrating the return of the beloved series, the event includes a screening of the season 4 premiere and a first look at episode 2, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team. A limited number of closed-circuit tickets are still available for purchase.

All of these exciting events take place during The Paley Museum's milestone 50th anniversary year, which kicked off with the grand reopening of its newly renovated state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces. The Museum continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub and a welcoming gathering place for all New Yorkers and visitors alike. Current programs include live World Cup Watch Parties presented in both English and Spanish, and upcoming programs featuring the return of PaleyFest NY, live podcast tapings, songwriter and artist showcases, and much more.

Tickets for The Pivot Podcast and Special Preview Screening and Conversation: The Brink of War are now on sale to Paley President's Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Thursday, July 16 at noon ET; and to the general public on Friday, July 17 at noon ET. For more information and to learn more about the benefits of Paley Center Membership including ticket presale and discounts please visit paleycenter.org/membership.

Tickets to Paley events sell out quickly and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for Paley Membership to have early access to tickets at a discount. Paley Members also receive free admission year-round to The Paley Museum, VIP invitations, admission to The Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these incredible benefits, please visit Paley Membership.

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