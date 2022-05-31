THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Release New West End Cast Recording With Lucy St. Louis and Killian Donnelly

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winning Andrew Lloyd Webber and his 2022 cast for The Phantom of the Opera will relase a new West End Cast recording tomorrow, June 1st.

The recording will feature Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. The Phantom of the Opera has run for nearly 30 years. Lucy St. Louis made history as the first black woman to play Christine in the West End.



Experience the thrill of the West End's most haunting love story.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.