Lolly Adefope Will Make West End Debut in OH, MARY!

Lolly Adefope will make her West End debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre. Lolly will play a 10-week season from 28 September until 5 December 2026. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! is now booking until 2 January 2027.

BAFTA-nominee Lolly Adefope is a British actress, best known for her role in hit British sitcom Ghosts, created by the team behind Horrible Histories. The critically acclaimed sitcom ran for 5 seasons, has been nominated for 2 BAFTAs and picked up the Broadcast Press Guild Award for Best Comedy in 2024. Ghosts will return for a final outing as a feature film, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, releasing in October. Most recently, Lolly starred opposite Himesh Patel and Richard E. Grant in HBO superhero satire The Franchise, a role for which she earned a BAFTA nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy. She will also soon be seen in Apple TV's Prodigies, opposite Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri. Lolly was named as one of Vanity Fair's Rising Stars of 2025. Previous to this, Lolly has had a variety of roles in notable television series, such as Hulu's hit feminist comedy Shrill alongside Aidy Bryant, as well as This Time With Alan Partridge, Netflix's Black Mirror, and TBS's Miracle Workers. Lolly has also appeared in iconic British comedies such as Motherland, Lovesick, and Stath Lets Flats. Lolly has also appeared on the big screen in blockbusters such as Thea Sharrock's Wicked Little Letters and Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. Having also had a successful comedy career, Lolly performed her first solo show at Edinburgh Fringe in 2015, and was named one of The Guardian's Rising Stars of 2017. She has appeared on Taskmaster, and has had guest appearances on The Last Leg, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera as Mary's Husband, Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant. From 17 August until 26 September, Jinkx Monsoon will play Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Scott Karim as Mary's Husband, Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant. Full casting for 28 September onwards is to be announced.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

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