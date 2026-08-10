Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 10, 2026- SCHMIGADOON! Cast Recording First Listen and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Ready to catch up on all the theatrical buzz from yesterday? We've got you covered! From Shan Ako reflecting on her seven-year journey as Éponine in LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR to exclusive interviews with rising stars Ivan Howe and Julius Rinzel from THE SAVIORS, there's plenty to dive into. We also have behind-the-scenes footage of the SCHMIGADOON! cast recording their new album, and a stellar performance from Zachary Noah Piser singing "World Within My Room." Plus, critics are purring over the new London production of CATS, and there's so much more waiting for you below. Let's get started!
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 16
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Interview: Shan Ako on Saying Goodbye to LES MISÉRABLES After a Global Journey
After nearly two years on the road and performances in more than 30 cities, LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR takes its final bow at Radio City Music Hall. Shan Ako reflects on seven years as Éponine and saying goodbye to the iconic role.
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Video: Meet the Two Rising Stars of THE SAVIORS, Ivan Howe & Julius Rinzel
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart. That's the story behind Bubba Weiler's acclaimed new play, The Saviors, which is now running at Atlantic Theater Company through Saturday, August 15 at the Linda Gross Theater. Two of the show's stars are Ivan Howe and Julius Rinzel, who play Michael and Paul, both making their Atlantic Theater Company debuts. Get to know them in this video!
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Video: McKenzie Kurtz, Alex Brightman & the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Record 'Corn Puddin'
Watch a video at McKenzie Kurtz, Alex Brightman, and the cast of Schmigadoon! recording 'Corn Puddin'' for their new cast recording. The track is the first single released from the new album.
|Must Watch
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Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Zachary Noah Piser Records 'World Within My Room'
Video: Jeremy O. Harris Directs Carly Rae Jepsen 'Don't Leave Me On The Dance Floor' Music Video
Video: Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, & Beth Leavel in The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS Preview
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There's no better way to introduce your family to the wonders of live theatre than with the magic, the mystery, the memory of Cats. What began as a musical about cats after Andrew Lloyd Webber picked up a book of poems in an airport bookshop has become one of the longest running shows in Broadway's history. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Cats features 20 of Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless melodies, including the hit song 'Memory.' What did the critics think of Drew McOnie's new production?. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE VESSEL Opens at 59E59 Theaters Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
59E59 Theaters is presenting the world premiere of The Vessel, written by Brendan George. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's REview Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
The Wu-Tang Clan member and Czarface co-founder released a new solo project featuring Raekwon, Cappadonna, Ransom, Skyzoo, Che Noir and KXNG Crooked, among other collaborators.. (more...)
Randy Travis Releases Co-Penned Song I DON'T CARE
by Rachel Stone
Randy Travis released a new song, "I Don't Care," co-written with Michael Curtis, offering a preview of his first album of new material in more than 18 years.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: REMEMBER, REMEMBER!, Pleasance Dome
by Cindy Marcolina
This might be the next Fringe hit musical. Mel Brooks marries Monty Python to give birth to the rightful heir to the throne vacated by Six. The Gunpowder Plot receives the Operation Mincemeat treatment, with a generous dash of blasphemous revisionism and plenty of scrumptious anachronisms. This irreverent comedy musical is sizzling hot fun from start to end. Stephen Fry narrates, Alex Pritchett directs. Kluane Saunders, Tom O’Kelly, Lucy Buncombe, and Ross Tomlinson write and deliver an alternative version of history, spicing it up with sass, wit, and absolute fire.. (more...)
Review: CATS, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
by Louise Penn
Cats makes a highly-anticipated return in a brand-new production for the Open Air Theatre stage. If you love dance, felines, or the score this should leave you purring.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Understudy Details Going on as Mary for a Disappointed Audience — and Winning Them Over
by Michael Gioia
Hannah Solow explains why there is no pre-show announcement at Broadway's 'Oh, Mary!' and how she tries to deal with ‘soul-crushing’ audience reactions.. (more...)
Cast the Perfect Show in New Theatre-Themed Logic Puzzle Video Game
by Stephi Wild
A new theatre-themed logic puzzle video game, called I Want to Play the Villain!, will be released allowing players to cast their perfect show. Learn more about the game here.. (more...)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita to Produce Musical Comedy Series THEATER KIDS VS. ZOMBIES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are producing musical comedy series Theater Kids vs. Zombies for aTwist. The series centers on a group of theater students whose high school is suddenly overrun by zombies.. (more...)
THE LUCKIEST WOMAN ALIVE to Make World Premiere at Hermosa Beach
by Stephi Wild
RimoVision Group will present the world premiere of a dark comedy about an American refugee who believes she is the luckiest woman alive, staged at Hermosa Beach's 35-seat Second Story Theatre.. (more...)
Listen: SCHMIGADOON! Releases 'Corn Puddin'' From its Original Broadway Cast Album
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Schmigadoon! has released its first single from the original Broadway cast recording, “Corn Puddin’”. Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released this month. Listen to single here!. (more...)
Listen: Sophia Anne Caruso Releases New Single 'Higher State' With Sky Lakota-Lynch
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sophia Anne Caruso released the single 'Higher State' ahead of her debut album On Ecstatic, a hyperpop record blending electronic production with personal songwriting.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"But if all you got is your own two legs