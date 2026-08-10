Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 10, 2026- SCHMIGADOON! Cast Recording First Listen and More

Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Zachary Noah Piser Records 'World Within My Room'

by Michael Major

Zachary Noah Piser, now starring as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, performs 'World Within My Room' in a new video from the Tony-winning musical at the Belasco Theatre.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy O. Harris Directs Carly Rae Jepsen 'Don't Leave Me On The Dance Floor' Music Video

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor.” Pulled from her forthcoming 24-track double album Day and Night, it’s the first song she’s released from the “night.” Watch the music video directed by Jeremy O. Harris.. (more...)