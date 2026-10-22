THE NUTWAACKER to Return at Guggenheim New York

Works & Process will present the return of Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer on December 9 and 10, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128.

Dancer, director, and cultural force Princess Lockerooo returns with her fiercely reimagined holiday classic, The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert. The elegance of Tchaikovsky's classical score meets the glitter and raw energy of New York City's underground dance culture. Don't miss this tribute to queer brilliance, street culture, and the city's electrifying legacies of movement.

Bringing together waacking--a queer dance form nearly lost during the AIDS crisis--with vogue, hip-hop, house, and more, this high-impact performance is a kinetic journey through identity, defiance, and holiday magic told through the eyes of a nonbinary youth navigating tradition, resistance, and chosen family in the heart of Central Park.

'It's rare that a performing arts organization recognizes and champions street, social, and club dance traditions in the way Works & Process has. Their support for me and the community I'm a part of is both wide and deep, and overdue. I'm honored to create a new Works & Process commission that brings together history, tradition, memory, in a contemporary way and to be supported through the organization's creative residency and presenting program.' - Princess Lockerooo

Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer is a Works & Process Commission at Works & Process at Guggenheim New York that premiered December 12, 2025. Featuring Eva Schmidt, Michael 'Nebz' Narine, Tomoe 'Beasty' Carr, Baby Byrne, Alice Castro, and Cesar De Assis.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.

Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage. Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291 Stay connected: @worksandprocess

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 13 Hrs 31 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming