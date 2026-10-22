THE NUTWAACKER to Return at Guggenheim New York
The dance concert will be presented at the Peter B. Lewis Theater in Manhattan.
Works & Process will present the return of Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer on December 9 and 10, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128.
Dancer, director, and cultural force Princess Lockerooo returns with her fiercely reimagined holiday classic, The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert. The elegance of Tchaikovsky's classical score meets the glitter and raw energy of New York City's underground dance culture. Don't miss this tribute to queer brilliance, street culture, and the city's electrifying legacies of movement.
Bringing together waacking--a queer dance form nearly lost during the AIDS crisis--with vogue, hip-hop, house, and more, this high-impact performance is a kinetic journey through identity, defiance, and holiday magic told through the eyes of a nonbinary youth navigating tradition, resistance, and chosen family in the heart of Central Park.
'It's rare that a performing arts organization recognizes and champions street, social, and club dance traditions in the way Works & Process has. Their support for me and the community I'm a part of is both wide and deep, and overdue. I'm honored to create a new Works & Process commission that brings together history, tradition, memory, in a contemporary way and to be supported through the organization's creative residency and presenting program.' - Princess Lockerooo
Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer is a Works & Process Commission at Works & Process at Guggenheim New York that premiered December 12, 2025. Featuring Eva Schmidt, Michael 'Nebz' Narine, Tomoe 'Beasty' Carr, Baby Byrne, Alice Castro, and Cesar De Assis.
About Works & Process
Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.
Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage. Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291 Stay connected: @worksandprocess
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