THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Notebook on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Notebook playing on Broadway?

The Notebook is running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. It is located at 236 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Notebook on Broadway?

The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).

When did The Notebook open on Broadway?

The Notebook began previews at The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 10, 2024 and opened on March 14, 2024.

Is The Notebook playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

What is The Notebook based on?

The Notebook is based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic 2004 film. The book has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time.

Do you have to know the movie to enjoy The Notebook?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the film will certainly recognize much of the plot.

What is The Notebook about?

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Who wrote The Notebook?

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. It is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams and features choreography by Katie Spelman.

How long is The Notebook?

The Notebook is 2 hours and 20 minutes with no intermission.

What days of the week does The Notebook play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in The Notebook?

Characters in The Notebook include: Younger Noah, Younger Allie, Middle Noah, Middle Allie, Older Noah, Older Allie, Nurse Lori/Mother, Fin/Johnny, Sarah, Father/Son, Georgie, Lon, and Nurse Joanna.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Notebook?

The original Broadway cast includes: Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez, Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Andréa Burns, Carson Stewart, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Is the original cast still in The Notebook?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Notebook.

What songs are in The Notebook?

Musical numbers in The Notebook include:

"Time" - Older Noah, Middle Allie, Middle Noah, Younger Allie, Ensemble

"Dance With Me" - Fin, Younger Noah, Georgie

"Carry You Home" - Younger Noah, Younger Allie

"I Paint" - Younger Allie

"Sadness and Joy" - Younger Allie, Younger Noah

"Leave the Light On" - Middle Noah, Ensemble

"What Happens" - Middle Allie

"I Wanna Go Back" - Middle Allie, Younger Allie

"If This Is Love" - Middle Allie, Younger Allie

"Kiss Me" - Younger Allie, Younger Noah, Middle Allie, Middle Noah, Ensemble

"Home" - Ensemble, Younger Allie, Younger Noah, Middle Allie, Middle Noah

"We Have To Try" - Younger Allie, Younger Noah, Middle Allie, Middle Noah

"Forever" - Middle Allie, Middle Noah, Younger Allie, Younger Noah, Ensemble

"Sadness and Joy (Reprise)" - Middle Allie

"Iron in the Fridge" - Older Noah, Middle Noah, Younger Noah

"Don't You Worry" - Allie's Mother, Middle Allie

"It's Not Easy" - Middle Noah, Middle Allie

"My Days" - Middle Allie

"I Love You More" - Middle Noah, Middle Allie, Younger Noah, Younger Allie, Ensemble

"I Know" - Older Allie, Older Noah, Ensemble

"Coda" - The Company

Does The Notebook have a cast recording?

Not yet. Atlantic Records will release The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on Friday, April 19th.

Did The Notebook win any awards?

The Notebook has not yet been eligible for any major theatre awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Can I bring my child to The Notebook?

The Notebook is recommended for ages 10 and up.

How do I get tickets to The Notebook?

Does The Notebook have a lottery?

Yes! Entries for The Notebook digital lottery start at 12am, the day prior to the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $44 each. Visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to enter.

In Person Rush: Begins at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC). Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Seats may be located in any section of the theater. While every effort will be made to seat pairs together with a full view, there is a chance that pairs may be split up and that seats may have a partial view of the stage.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Notebook here!